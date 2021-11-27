Report: Villa take all three points despite late Guehi strike

Villa’s confidence grew with the opening goal, but Palace still pushed forwards. Conor Gallagher did well to pick out Tyrick Mitchell, whose lofted cross was headed over by Christian Benteke. At the other end, John McGinn’s curling effort looked destined for the top corner, but drifted inches wide.

As the first-half wore on, Vieira’s side struggled to fashion a chance to draw level. Luka Milivojevic won the ball back well in midfield releasing Benteke, who drove through the Villa defence before Mings scrambled the ball away. On the right, Gallagher found space to move into the channels, but his early ball was just ahead of the arriving Benteke.

Palace came out for the restart with a greater intensity, Olise winning a free-kick after beating Targett, whilst Zaha was again threatening on the right. After Gallagher rounded two defenders and broke into the area, he prodded a ball across the face of goal, but there were no bodies in red-and-blue to tap home.