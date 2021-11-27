Report: Villa take all three points despite late Guehi strike

-
Zaha fires just wide as Palace start strongly.
-
Targett opens the scoring for Villa, driving through a crowd of bodies from a corner.
-
McGinn’s curling effort is inches from nestling in the top corner.
-
HT: Palace 0-1 Aston Villa
-
Eberechi Eze makes his first Palace appearance since May.
-
Benteke forces a save from Martinez with an acrobatic bicycle kick.
-
McGinn scores Villa's second, stroking into the top corner.
-
Guéhi pokes home in stoppage time for his second in as many games.
-
FT: Palace 1-2 Aston Villa
Palace started strongly in the freezing south London rain, dominating possession from kick-off as they probed at the Villa defence. Wilfried Zaha had the first real chance, latching onto Michael Olise’s driven square ball and turning; his first effort was blocked, his second a left-footed snapshot dragged just wide.
But for all their time on the ball, it was Aston Villa who made the breakthrough, as the Eagles were undone by a set-piece. Finding space at the far-post, Matt Targett had time to bring down Ashley Young’s deep corner and unleash a low drive through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.