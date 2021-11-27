Skip navigation
Report: Villa take all three points despite late Guehi strike

Match reports
1
Guéhi 90+5'
2
Targett 15'
McGinn 86'

Crystal Palace’s unbeaten home record in the Premier League came to an end against Aston Villa, despite a late Marc Guehi strike in stoppage time at Selhurst Park.

  • Zaha fires just wide as Palace start strongly.

  • Targett opens the scoring for Villa, driving through a crowd of bodies from a corner.

  • McGinn’s curling effort is inches from nestling in the top corner.

  • HT: Palace 0-1 Aston Villa

  • Eberechi Eze makes his first Palace appearance since May.

  • Benteke forces a save from Martinez with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

  • McGinn scores Villa's second, stroking into the top corner.

  • Guéhi pokes home in stoppage time for his second in as many games.

  • FT: Palace 1-2 Aston Villa

Palace started strongly in the freezing south London rain, dominating possession from kick-off as they probed at the Villa defence. Wilfried Zaha had the first real chance, latching onto Michael Olise’s driven square ball and turning; his first effort was blocked, his second a left-footed snapshot dragged just wide.

But for all their time on the ball, it was Aston Villa who made the breakthrough, as the Eagles were undone by a set-piece. Finding space at the far-post, Matt Targett had time to bring down Ashley Young’s deep corner and unleash a low drive through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.

Villa’s confidence grew with the opening goal, but Palace still pushed forwards. Conor Gallagher did well to pick out Tyrick Mitchell, whose lofted cross was headed over by Christian Benteke. At the other end, John McGinn’s curling effort looked destined for the top corner, but drifted inches wide.

As the first-half wore on, Vieira’s side struggled to fashion a chance to draw level. Luka Milivojevic won the ball back well in midfield releasing Benteke, who drove through the Villa defence before Mings scrambled the ball away. On the right, Gallagher found space to move into the channels, but his early ball was just ahead of the arriving Benteke.

Palace came out for the restart with a greater intensity, Olise winning a free-kick after beating Targett, whilst Zaha was again threatening on the right. After Gallagher rounded two defenders and broke into the area, he prodded a ball across the face of goal, but there were no bodies in red-and-blue to tap home.

The introduction of Eberechi Eze on the hour mark lifted the crowd, his first appearance in a Palace shirt since May. From the opposite bench, Douglas Luiz was brought on by Steven Gerrard. His appearance was almost a very short one, shown a straight red card by Michael Salisbury for a challenge on Kouyaté, but the Video Assistant Referee intervened to overturn the decision.

The second-half developed into a scrappy affair, Palace labouring to break down Villa’s defensive shape as the rain continued to pour down. Peeling off at the far-post, Tomkins nodded down to Benteke, whose first touch sat up perfectly to attempt an acrobatic bicycle kick. Martinez was forced into a smart save.

The Argentinian was called into action moments later, as Gallagher found Edouard in the penalty area, but his first-time effort was saved.

With minutes left and Palace pressing forwards, the visitors scored their second. It was an excellent finish, John McGinn stroking into the top corner from the edge of the area to leave Vicente Guaita with no chance.

Palace poured forwards during stoppage time, and Benteke came close as a corner bobbled around the six-yard box. Four minutes into a total of six added, Guéhi poked home a Kouyaté cross to score his second goal in as many games, and give Palace a late lifeline.

In the end though, it was too late for the Eagles to salvage the points, and Aston Villa were able to hold out and take victory back to the Midlands.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Milivojevic (Eze, 60), Zaha (Edouard, 72), Benteke, Olise (Ayew, 87).

Subs: Butland (GK), Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald.

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, McGinn, Watkins, Young (Buendia, 85), Nakamba, Bailey (El Ghazi, 77), Ramsey (Luiz, 66).

Subs: Steer (GK), Sanson, Tuanzebe, Ings, Hause, Chukwuemeka.

