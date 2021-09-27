Report: Point apiece as Brighton nab late Selhurst goal

The evening began as expected, with a vociferous Selhurst atmosphere pounding through supporters and the stadium alike.

It was the first time Palace had clashed with their south cost counterparts in front of a crowd since February 2020, and this played its part in drumming up a febrile buzz under the lights.

It also reflected in the game, with Vieira’s repeated pre-match instruction – one of blending the natural passion of a meeting like this with intelligent, focused decisions – clearly applied.

Palace drove at their guests and were firm in the tackle, lifted no doubt by the occasion and its soundtrack. This saw Jordan Ayew and Conor Gallagher create chances from opposite sides of the box, with the latter forcing a diving clearance from Lewis Dunk after a fizzing shot goal-bound.