Report: Point apiece as Brighton nab late Selhurst goal

Summary
-
Patrick Vieira makes two changes: starting Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic
-
Palace begin brightly, attacking with intent while keeping their cool despite a lively atmosphere
-
Brighton enjoy a short spell on the front foot, with Danny Welbeck forcing Vicente Guaita into action one-on-one
-
The home side react well and, after having a succession of chances dealt with, go ahead through an unstoppable Wilfried Zaha penalty seconds before half-time
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
-
Brighton begin the second-half well but are soon under pressure from Palace again; Lewis Dunk forces a Guaita save but both ‘keepers are otherwise unchallenged
-
The game becomes much more even around the hour-mark as chances become less frequent
-
Christian Benteke plays a perfect ball to Jordan Ayew, who shoots narrowly wide
-
Brighton grab a 95th-minute goal to steal a point from SE25
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion