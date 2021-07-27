Report: Academy players on target in Vieira's first Selhurst clash

Under glaring sun and in their new, eye-catching third kit, Palace began the evening brightly – enjoying a large amount of possession and settling into the game with some impressive passing moves.

Charlton enjoyed the first serious chance, but the visitors’ over-hit through-ball towards Diallang Jaiyesimi was little concern for Jack Butland, whose high line in goal paid off.

Later, James Tomkins recovered perfectly from a slight slip to dispossess Jayden Stockley in the box before moving athletically to knock a looping header over the bar.

The various half-chances gave Charlton a foothold in the game, and both sides enjoyed more equal possession as the clock ticked towards 10 minutes.