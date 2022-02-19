Report: Impressive Palace denied by late Chelsea winner

The visitors soon settled and began creating chances of their own. Hakim Ziyech’s cross evaded Romelu Lukaku but fell for Christian Pulisic, who was unbalanced as he volleyed over with the goal gaping.

Vicente Guaita was forced into action shortly after, producing two excellent saves to keep the scores level. The first was superb, scrambling across to tip Antonio Rüdiger’s thumping drive past the post – it would have been a stunning goal from almost 40 yards.

The second was from close range, as N’Golo Kanté was suddenly found through on goal, but Guaita got down well to push it away.

But Palace were more than a match for the European champions, and will have felt hard done by not to go in at half-time 1-0 up – particularly after Zaha raced through on goal in added time, only for his shot from the angle to curl just past the post with Edouard Mendy beaten.

Far from being cowed by their frustration, the Eagles came out after the break by far the better side. McArthur in particular was a constant thorn in the sides of the visitors’ midfield, roared on by an increasingly febrile home crowd as a series of niggly decisions went Chelsea’s way.