Report: Impressive Palace denied by late Chelsea winner

Summary:
- Vieira makes four changes to the side, including the return of McArthur and Kouyaté to the starting lineup.
- Olise goes close with the game’s first chance, his shot across the face of goal drifting wide.
- Pulisic volleys over at the back post with the goal gaping.
- Guaita makes a stunning save to deny Rudiger’s long range drive.
- The goalkeeper is called into action once again, this time denying Kante from close range.
- Zaha races through in added time, but can’t sneak his shot in from the angle with Mendy beaten.
- HT: Palace 0-0 Chelsea
- Schlupp fires over the crossbar from just outside the penalty area.
- Ziyech converts the rebound after Lukaku’s blocked shot, but VAR rules the goal out for offside.
- The winger scores at the far post as Chelsea snatch victory late on.
- FT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea
Cheikhou Kouyaté and James McArthur’s return to the starting lineup was a boost for all inside Selhurst Park before kick-off, and both were given a rapturous welcome by the Holmesdale as the teams emerged.
Their presence was immediately felt, with Palace gaining an early foothold in midfield as both sides tried to settle into a rhythm. It led to the first half-chance, as McArthur stepped in to win the ball back, allowing Michael Olise to play Wilfried Zaha in behind, but his shot was smothered away.
Olise was once again proving a danger, and soon Palace were through again. This time it was Jeff Schlupp’s excellent ball into Zaha, who squared for Olise; the young Frenchman fired across the face of goal but there was no one waiting to tap home.