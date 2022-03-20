Report: Sensational Palace blow Everton away to reach Wembley

Summary

Vieira brings Eze into the side, replacing the suspended Schlupp.

Everton’s fast start is almost rewarded as Keane fires wide.

Guéhi heads Palace into the lead from a sumptuous Olise corner.

Zaha fires narrowly wide from an inviting Mateta ball across goal.

Mateta makes it two, sweeping home from Zaha’s low cross.

HT: Palace 2-0 Everton

Olise fires over the top after Edouard's through ball.

Zaha cuts inside but sees his shot blocked.

Olise's scuffed effort decieves everyone and rebounds off the post for Zaha to tap home.

Hughes makes it four, capitalising on the rebound from Gallagher's shot.

FT: Palace 4-0 Everton

The players emerged to a wall of noise and anticipation, as the Holmesdale Road end sparkled with thousands of twirling red and blue flags.

Little could any of them predicted the sensational display of pace, power and finishing that was about to be produced to send Palace marching into the final four of the FA Cup.

Buoyed by their late victory in midweek, the visitors started the better of the two sides and had a chance to get on the scoresheet early on when Andros Townsend – back at his former club – whipped in a free-kick. The ball fell for Michael Keane in the penalty area, but he dragged his shot wide.

Richarlison was a thorn in the sides of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi, the latter timing a last-ditch challenge to perfection to prevent the Brazilian racing through on goal. The Everton man volleyed over the crossbar moments later.

After a lengthy break to allow Townsend treatment, Palace picked up the pace in possession, finding one another with an incisiveness that had been lacking in the opening exchanges.