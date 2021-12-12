Report: Stunning Gallagher brace fires Eagles to Everton victory

Summary
-
Ayew sees first chance saved by Pickford after set through by Edouard.
-
Gallagher fires just wide from distance.
-
The ball falls for Zaha in the area, but his powerful effort is parried away.
-
Ayew picks out Gallagher who fires home the opener.
-
HT: Palace 1-0 Everton
-
Gallagher almost gets his and Palace’s second but nods inches wide.
-
Edouard’s shot is blocked after a wonderful piece of control from Gallagher.
-
Tomkins scores the second from close-range, after Hughes’ deep delivery.
-
Rondon pulls one back after a shot deflects into his path.
-
Gallagher produces a stunning curling effort in stoppage time to secure all three points.
-
FT: Palace 3-1 Everton
Despite their contrasting results last weekend, Palace were the dominant side in the opening exchanges and their attacking intent belied their form after a difficult week on the road.
Jordan Ayew was the first to breach the Everton defence, as Odsonne Edouard’s scrambled the ball forwards through a row of bodies. Meeting it on the half-volley, his shot was driven low but blocked by the feet of Jordan Pickford.
Edouard was central to everything early on, and after bringing down a challenging pass he found Conor Gallagher on the edge of the area. The in-form midfielder turned away from his marker with his first touch, his second a fierce effort that only narrowly missed the top corner, with Pickford left scrambling.