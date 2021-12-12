Report: Stunning Gallagher brace fires Eagles to Everton victory

The England goalkeeper was Everton’s busiest player early on, and was called into action shortly after. This time Ayew was the instigator, exchanging passes with Gallagher and driving down the right-hand side. His cross into Edouard was only partially cleared, the ball falling to Zaha inside the area; his powerful shot was parried away.

The Palace pressure kept on building. Gallagher saw a free-kick gathered by Pickford. From a short corner, he dug out a cross which led to pinball in the Everton area, Marc Guéhi eventually seeing his shot deflected just wide.

Everton grew into the game as the first-half progressed, and after half an hour produced their first meaningful foray into the Palace half. Ben Godfrey broke forwards from the left, picking out André Gomes on the edge of the area, but his first time volley was straight at Vicente Guaita.

Just before half-time however, the Eagles got the breakthrough. Wave after wave of attack prevented Everton from getting out of their own final third, as Edouard tried his luck from distance. The visitors tried to clear, but a loose ball from Demarai Gray was pounced upon by Ayew, who picked out Gallagher 12-yards out to fire home.

It was no less than Palace deserved, and 45 minutes of dominance were rewarded with the lead at the break.