Report: Early goals book Palace's place in FA Cup fifth round

The FA Cup had keenly reminded its participants of the threat it poses as, while Palace and Hartlepool prepared, Kidderminster Harriers and Plymouth Argyle gave West Ham and Chelsea a close-run scare.

Palace were the next side facing something of a banana skin, so approached this tie with intent and urgency. They took the lead almost immediately, with Marc Guéhi nipping in front of the defence and turning home from Michael Olise’s free-kick.

Olise had adopted his usual mode by threatening along the right from kick-off, but his stretch of turf wasn’t the only one being worn out. Jamie Sterry, the Hartlepool defender, also managed to get forward on occasion, and most notably whipped in a smart ball which David Ferguson headed at Jack Butland from close range.