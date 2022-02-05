Report: Early goals book Palace's place in FA Cup fifth round

Summary
- Patrick Vieira names a strong side to face Hartlepool, with Tayo Adaramola included in a senior squad for the first time
- Palace take the lead after four minutes when Marc Guéhi turns home from Michael Olise’s free-kick
- Olise and Eberechi Eze cause the visitors trouble, testing the backline routinely
- Olise adds Palace’s second before long, cutting in from the right and slotting past Ben Killip in the 22nd-minute
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool United
- Palace continue to keep Hartlepool under pressure, with Ben Killip making three impressive saves
- The hosts make a triple change after 71 minutes, bringing Nathaniel Clyne, Odsonne Edouard and Will Hughes into the fray
- Jack Butland denies Luke Molyneux and Bryn Morris confidently
- Jamie Sterry fires low and inches wide of goal close to full-time
- Adaramola, an 18-year-old Academy wing-back, makes his debut
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool United