Report: Late penalty decision denies resurgent Palace comeback v Liverpool

The opening exchanges of this game clustered around the wings of both boxes, with Palace initially pressing from kick-off before their guests settled in and began the first rounds of a stop-start offensive.

Liverpool held the ball close to goal and produced several threatening but ultimately ineffective crosses after five minutes, before Jordan Henderson landed the first shot on target which Vicente Guaita did well to deny.

The Spaniard had less joy shortly after, when the Reds took the lead in a far simpler fashion than their attacking build-up often creates. Instead, Virgil van Dijk came through the centre of the box to powerfully head home on the end of Andrew Robertson’s corner.

Danger continued to flow from Robertson’s side of the pitch and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would have been frustrated to hit the side netting as he met one of the Scotsman’s far-post balls.