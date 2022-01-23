Report: Late penalty decision denies resurgent Palace comeback v Liverpool

Summary
-
Patrick Vieira makes two changes to the starting XI which drew with Brighton, naming Vicente Guaita and Jean-Philippe Mateta from kick-off
-
Liverpool take the lead when Virgil van Dijk powerfully heads in on the end of an Andrew Robertson corner
-
Palace respond well and enjoy a period in the ascendancy, pressing their hosts and forcing Liverpool’s backline into action from the wings
-
The game swings back in Liverpool’s favour and they add a second through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
-
The south Londoners enjoy the better of the final 10 minutes, with Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta creating clear chances
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
-
Palace launch forwards from the restart, creating a string of close chances within minutes
-
The hosts pull one back impressively, with Jeffrey Schlupp triggering a smart link-up between Odsonne Edouard and Mateta which the former scores from
-
Liverpool attempt to slow the game down as Palace push for an equaliser
-
The game pauses for a lengthy VAR review at the monitor and Liverpool are awarded a penalty; Fabinho converts it
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool