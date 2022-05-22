Report: Zaha solo strike fires Palace to final day victory over United

Summary
- Guaita saves well from Cavani’s deflected effort.
- Schlupp and Zaha test De Gea in quick succession as Palace increase the pressure.
- Zaha opens the scoring with an excellent solo effort.
- HT: Palace 1-0 Man Utd
- Ward’s perfectly timed challenge prevents Hannibal from levelling.
- Guaita is forced into a smart save by Hannibal's looping effort.
- Gallagher strikes narrowly wide from distance.
- FT: Palace 1-0 Man Utd
There was a certain end-of-term feel to the atmosphere as both sets of players emerged into the baking Selhurst sunshine. Adulation greeted the announcement of Jes Rak-Sakyi, starting for the club for the first time.
On the pitch, however, the atmosphere was very different: Patrick Vieira had spoken before the game about his desire for the team to treat this final match with as much importance as every other, and he got his wish.