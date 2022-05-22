Report: Zaha solo strike fires Palace to final day victory over United

Palace started the more confidently of the two sides, knocking the ball around the halfway line as they probed for an opening.

It was United who had the first chance however, Edinson Cavani finding space to run in behind and lay a ball back to Bruno Fernandes, but the effort was blocked. Cavani was in again shortly after, and a huge deflection looked to have deceived Vicente Guaita, but he goalkeeper adjusted his position well to make the save.

Palace were not without chances of their own, and twice in quick succession David De Gea was called into action. The first effort came from Wilfried Zaha, shown down the flank by Diogo Dalot but firing low and hard with his weaker foot straight at the goalkeeper.

Moments later Jeff Schlupp was in, sent through with an exquisite flick from Odsonne Edouard; De Gea saved with his legs.

The Palace pressure was telling, and soon they got their reward. Latching onto a loose pass in midfield, Wilfried Zaha took advantage of some careless defending to dance around three defenders and roll the ball into the bottom corner.