Report: Dominant Palace held level by resolute Newcastle side

Summary
-
Patrick Vieira hands Michael Olise his first start, naming an attacking lineup
-
Odsonne Edouard opens the game swiftly, creating a chance from the left-wing
-
Newcastle hit the side netting and Palace the post as both sides trade chances
-
Palace enjoy a dominant spell, with 80% of possession and much of it close to goal. Olise in particular looks bright, but Newcastle defend well in numbers
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United
-
Christian Benteke launches a half-bicycle kick at goal which flies just high
-
Five minutes later, he heads home at the far post to earn Palace a long awaited lead
-
Palace are ahead for just six minutes, with Callum Wilson finding the net with an effort that mirrored Benteke’s
-
Benteke almost re-establishes Palace’s lead, but strikes the ball just wide
-
VAR rules out a Benteke goal with minutes left for a foul in the buildup
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United