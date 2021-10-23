Report: Dominant Palace held level by resolute Newcastle side

Odsonne Edouard’s start to life at Palace was fast, with a debut goal after 28 seconds, but today the forward sought to make swift impacts a trademark. He collected the ball almost from kick-off and stormed along the left-wing, bundling his way to the byline and crossing towards the spot.

The immediacy of this early chance caught out fans and players alike, and the ball ultimately ricocheted behind via Conor Gallagher and Christian Benteke. But it was a show of intent from an attacking lineup against the league’s second-leakiest defence.

The next 14 minutes were more settled for both sides – with a potentially disruptive break for Luka Milivojevic to receive treatment in – until Newcastle created their first scare. Striking close to goal after a free-kick bounced around the box, Matt Ritchie forced Marc Guéhi into a goal-line clearance before Callum Wilson hit the side netting.

Palace’s pressure came through slick passing around the edge of the box - with every player looking forward in Newcastle’s half - and finding cute through-balls which the hosts crowded out.