Report: Dominant Palace held by first-half Saints flourish

If there were any concerns Palace might start slowly just three days after their high-tempo triumph over Everton, Wilfried Zaha put them to bed immediately.

Just two minutes into the game Will Hughes made a crunching halfway-line challenge which set Jordan Ayew on the path forward. The Ghanaian found Odsonne Edouard, who spread play to Zaha on the left of the box.

As he has so frequently, the No.11 then cut inside, shimmied slightly and pulled the trigger: firing hard into the net from 12 yards out.

No frontline could be more energised than one which bags moments after kick-off, but the early goal gave Palace’s attack a sense of assurance; the hosts could have made it two inside 10 minutes when James Tomkins struck a rebounding free-kick into Willy Caballero’s legs.