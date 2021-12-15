Report: Dominant Palace held by first-half Saints flourish

Summary
Patrick Vieira makes one change to the lineup which faced Everton, starting Jack Butland
The home side take an emphatic lead just two minutes in through Wilfried Zaha
James Tomkins has a chance to make it two but Willy Caballero blocks his close-range shot
Zaha feeds Odsonne Edouard in the middle, but the Frenchman pushes the ball narrowly wide
James Ward-Prowse levels through a 20-yard free-kick
Armando Broja makes it two shortly after with a long-range strike
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Palace put Southampton under sustained pressure to open the second-half, with Odsonne Edouard forcing Caballero into a strong double save
The home side finally break through after a lengthy period on top; Jordan Ayew striking in on the rebound from a tight angle
Southampton force the game to a better balance, and the game ends in a tense deadlock
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton