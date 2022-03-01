Report: Late Riedewald winner sends Palace into FA Cup quarter-finals

Jean-Philippe Mateta was playing an important role for the hosts in both boxes, nodding wide from a corner as he caused problems for the Stoke backline with his hold-up play; in defence he raced back to sweep up by his own corner flag.

There were flashes of brilliance from the home side and Michael Olise’s dancing feet were on show as he picked his way through the Stoke defence. The best came from Jordan Ayew however, who bobbed and weaved in between several defenders to set up Olise, whose shot was blocked.

On the whole it was an uneventful first-half, and it was no surprise to see Palace come out looking reinvigorated after the break. Suddenly the ball was being won further upfield and passes laid off with more intensity.

Palace were almost in as Ayew latched on to a poor defensive header, but he his low cross towards the waiting Mateta and Wilfried Zaha was cut out.

The Eagles looked more confident, and no one better embodied their change of mentality than Adaramola. With a visiting defender advancing, he produced a neat ‘Cruyff turn’ to get out of trouble and set Palace on their way, finding Wilf Zaha; it very nearly led to a goal as Olise’s clever pass found Ayew, but the shot was blocked behind.