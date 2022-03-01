Skip navigation
Report: Late Riedewald winner sends Palace into FA Cup quarter-finals

Match reports
2
Kouyaté 53'
Riedewald 82'
1
Tymon 58'

Jairo Riedewald scored a late winner as Palace booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought victory over Stoke at Selhurst Park.

Summary

  • Adaramola makes his first senior start for Palace at left-back.
  • Olise fires on goal after Ayew’s mazy run through the Stoke defence.
  • Mateta nods wide from a corner.
  • HT: Palace 0-0 Stoke
  • Ayew’s shot on the turn is forced behind after Adaramola’s skill starts the move.
  • A clever corner routine sees Kouyaté score the opener, after Mateta’s shot fell kindly in the six-yard-box.
  • Stoke equalise through Tymon at the far post after a low driven cross.
  • Andersen scrambles back to clear brilliantly off the line and keep the scores level.
  • Olise’s goalbound volley is blocked on the line after Schlupp’s floated cross.
  • From the resulting corner, Riedewald fires through the pack of bodies and Palace regain the lead.
  • FT: Palace 2-1 Stoke

As the players emerged into a swirling, billowing south London night there was a palpable sense of anticipation from the Holmesdale, not just for the next chapter in this season’s FA Cup adventure, but also for the first senior start of young Academy defender Tayo Adaramola.

The 18-year-old got himself on the ball early on, and looked composed up against the visitors’ more experienced forward line.

There was plenty of intrigue but little in the way of action in the opening exchanges. Both sides poked and prodded at each other, with Palace enjoying plenty of possession but failing to create a solid opening.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was playing an important role for the hosts in both boxes, nodding wide from a corner as he caused problems for the Stoke backline with his hold-up play; in defence he raced back to sweep up by his own corner flag.

There were flashes of brilliance from the home side and Michael Olise’s dancing feet were on show as he picked his way through the Stoke defence. The best came from Jordan Ayew however, who bobbed and weaved in between several defenders to set up Olise, whose shot was blocked.

On the whole it was an uneventful first-half, and it was no surprise to see Palace come out looking reinvigorated after the break. Suddenly the ball was being won further upfield and passes laid off with more intensity.

Palace were almost in as Ayew latched on to a poor defensive header, but he his low cross towards the waiting Mateta and Wilfried Zaha was cut out.

The Eagles looked more confident, and no one better embodied their change of mentality than Adaramola. With a visiting defender advancing, he produced a neat ‘Cruyff turn’ to get out of trouble and set Palace on their way, finding Wilf Zaha; it very nearly led to a goal as Olise’s clever pass found Ayew, but the shot was blocked behind.

From the resulting corner Palace finally did take the lead. It was a clever routine, passed short to Zaha who pulled back for Mateta – his deflected effort fell kindly for Cheikhou Kouyaté to slam home from close range.

The hosts’ lead was short-lived however, and Josh Tymon pulled Stoke level five minutes later after Romaine Sawyers low ball across the face of goal.

Palace looked to hit back, bringing on fresh legs through Jeff Schlupp and Conor Gallagher. The latter’s neat one-two with Michael Olise saw him in space on the edge of the area.

He drove a low ball across the face of goal but there was no one in the six-yard-box to apply what would have been the simplest of finishes; Will Hughes latched on to the recovery just inside the area but his half-volley curled agonisingly wide.

There was still work to do at the back and Joachim Andersen produced a piece of defensive brilliance, scrambling back to force a goalbound chip behind from just under the crossbar.

The importance of his defensive intervention would become all the more apparent just moments later. Jeff Schlupp raced forwards, chipping a cross towards the back post only for Michael Olise’s volley to be blocked on the line.

From the resulting corner, Michael Olise’s cross was punched clear, falling at the feet of another Vieira substitute in Jairo Riedewald. The Dutch midfield chested the ball down and fired through the pack of bodies to send the Holmesdale into raptures and Palace back into the lead.

It was a late goal that Palace deserved, and all that was left to do was to ride out the five additonal minutes indicated by the fourth official. Selhurst Park jumped to the players' aid, the decibel level rising once again as they willed for the final whistle.

After what seemed an eternity it came, and the Eagles booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup - Vieira's men are now just 90 minutes away from a trip to Wembley.

Palace: Butland (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Adaramola (Schlupp, 64), Hughes (Milivojevic, 78), Kouyaté (Riedewald, 78), Ayew (Gallagher, 64), Olise, Zaha, Mateta (Benteke, 90+2).

Subs not used: Guaita (GK), Eze, Edouard, Kelly.

Stoke City: Bonham (GK), Smith, Allen, Chester (Fletcher, 86), Moore, Tymon, Thompson, Harwood-Bellis, Powell (Campbell, 86), Sawyers (Vrancic, 79), Maja (Brown, 67).

Subs not used: Bursik (GK), Clucas, Wilmot, Duhaney, Wright-Phillips.

