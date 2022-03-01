Report: Late Riedewald winner sends Palace into FA Cup quarter-finals

Summary
- Adaramola makes his first senior start for Palace at left-back.
- Olise fires on goal after Ayew’s mazy run through the Stoke defence.
- Mateta nods wide from a corner.
- HT: Palace 0-0 Stoke
- Ayew’s shot on the turn is forced behind after Adaramola’s skill starts the move.
- A clever corner routine sees Kouyaté score the opener, after Mateta’s shot fell kindly in the six-yard-box.
- Stoke equalise through Tymon at the far post after a low driven cross.
- Andersen scrambles back to clear brilliantly off the line and keep the scores level.
- Olise’s goalbound volley is blocked on the line after Schlupp’s floated cross.
- From the resulting corner, Riedewald fires through the pack of bodies and Palace regain the lead.
- FT: Palace 2-1 Stoke
As the players emerged into a swirling, billowing south London night there was a palpable sense of anticipation from the Holmesdale, not just for the next chapter in this season’s FA Cup adventure, but also for the first senior start of young Academy defender Tayo Adaramola.
The 18-year-old got himself on the ball early on, and looked composed up against the visitors’ more experienced forward line.
There was plenty of intrigue but little in the way of action in the opening exchanges. Both sides poked and prodded at each other, with Palace enjoying plenty of possession but failing to create a solid opening.