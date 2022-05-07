Report: Zaha penalty fires dominant Palace to Watford win

Summary
- Patrick Vieira makes five changes to the team which beat Southampton as Roy Hodgson returns to Selhurst
- Palace dominate early on, creating several chances but not forcing Ben Foster into any serious action
- Hassane Kamar handles the ball to concede a penalty, which Wilfried Zaha converts to put his side ahead after 30 minutes
- The hosts remain dominant throughout the first-half, with Marc Guéhi almost heading them a second only to be acrobatically denied by Foster
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford
- The second-half starts somewhat quieter than the first did, with Palace looking confident but unhurried in the lead
- Odsonne Edouard shows skill and tenacity in the box to create a chance he puts between Foster’s legs; the ball just makes contact, however, and is brushed onto the post
- Kamara is sent off for a second yellow card after cynically fouling Michael Olise
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford