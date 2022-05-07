Report: Zaha penalty fires dominant Palace to Watford win

As balloons drifted across the pitch to leave a smattering of red and blue amongst the green turf, this afternoon’s match began against an upbeat backdrop – even if the crowd had to sustain its noise for a delayed kick-off, groundsmen scurrying around with pitchforks temporarily repurposed.

Former manager Roy Hodgson received the welcome that befitted a coach with his contribution, even if his team faced a fight for their lives with the odds stacked high against them. Only victory could provide them any genuine hope.

The game itself reflected the atmosphere: lively, positive and energised. Palace began with intent, creating a succession of chances in the first 10 minutes to demonstrate their approach.

With a young, attacking lineup perhaps this came as no surprise, but as supporters could predict the style, so too could the visiting defence, who absorbed the early pressure well and made the game more even around the 15th-minute.