Report: Dramatic Palace fightback denied by final whistle v West Ham

Summary
-
Patrick Vieira returns to the dugout and makes two changes to the starting XI: naming Luka Milivojevic and Christian Benteke in place of Cheikhou Kouyate and Jean-Philippe Mateta
-
Palace almost strike early when Jeffrey Schlupp hits the post one minute in to kick-start the first of several dominant spells
-
West Ham gain a foothold in the game and, after a sensational Vicente Guaita double-save, Michail Antonio finds a way through to take the lead
-
They make it two with an impressive Manuel Lanzini volley
-
Palace react well, as Odsonne Edouard hits the crossbar and Benteke forces a Lukasz Fabianski save at the near post
-
West Ham win a penalty after a VAR decision, which Lanzini converts moments before the break
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-3 West Ham United
-
Palace return brightly and enjoy chances through Tyrick Mitchell and Edouard
-
The home side makes a pair of attacking substitutions, but still can’t unlock the visitors, who remain well-organised and tough to crack
-
Edouard pulls a deserved goal back just as chances become less regular and the game appears to move towards full-time without much drama
-
Michael Olise adds a second to tee-up a scintillating end
-
Jean-Philippe Mateta attempts to seal the fight-back with a sensational overhead kick, but it goes narrowly wide and the referee's whistle confirms defeat
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham United