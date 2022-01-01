Report: Dramatic Palace fightback denied by final whistle v West Ham

Crystal Palace have enjoyed rapidly taking the lead at Selhurst lately, and almost did so again this evening. Jeffrey Schlupp, looking to open another year’s goalscoring, tried to carry Odsonne Edouard’s mantle from the Norwich game, striking the post within a minute of kick-off.

The attack built along the left, from where Will Hughes whipped a ball across the face of goal which deflected off Craig Dawson to Jordan Ayew. The Ghanaian swiftly returned the ball to the centre of the box and into Schlupp's path, however the midfielder could only clip the woodwork with his first-time effort.

Minutes later the Eagles again sent the home crowd to their feet; this time Luka Milivojevic swung his free-kick a few inches wide of goal.

These chances were the clearest outcomes of a positive, purposeful start from Palace, with Schlupp also slicing high and Hughes continuing as he did in 2021 by keeping his markers on the back foot.