Report: Palace produce resurgent second-half to overcome Wolves

So, as might be expected, the game kicked-off with the two teams well matched.

Palace looked sharp along the right-wing, with both Conor Gallagher and Joel Ward testing left-wing-back Rayan Aït-Nouri; and it was from this flank they created their first major chance.

Christian Benteke collected the ball on the halfway line and deftly played a pass into Odsonne Edouard’s path. The forward span, began to drive and then fed Wilfried Zaha on the right. Zaha returned the ball to Edouard in the box, who span with limited space and hacked out a shot which ‘keeper José Sá held at the second attempt.

Wolves seemed content with sitting deep, and Palace weren’t willing to completely unleash their attacking prowess in the first half an hour, which led to a close, largely uneventful opening third.