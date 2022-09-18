Report: Palace Women edged out in front of record crowd

The south Londoners fought back with fire in their hearts as Coral Haines attempted to score from outside the box only to fire over the bar. The forward didn’t give up though and two minutes later created another long-range effort, sending the ball looping towards goal. On target this time, but frustratingly Southampton ‘keeper Kayla Rendell claimed confidently.

After 20 minutes Haines produced another effort and this time found the net only to have her apparent equaliser ruled out for offside; Annabel Blanchard having broken through too early in the buildup. With one shot over, one saved, and one ruled out for offside, Haines was certainly getting closer to a notch on the scoreboard.

Before she pulled Palace level however Southampton created another chance, as Kate Wilkinson latched onto a through ball which Kitching stood strong in front of to keep Palace very much in the game.

Chances continued to fall at both ends of the Selhurst turf: Chloe Arthur looped a cross Rendell fumbled, and after Isabella Sibley pulled it back to Blanchard, the ‘keeper saved with her feet. Shortly after Blanchard and Sibley reversed roles, with the former turning provider only for her teammate to hit the post.

The breakthrough would come, however, and no Southampton player would have been surprised by who found it. Blanchard secured a free-kick and thwacked the right upright, sending the ball spinning loose in the box. Haines wasted no time in reacting, and struck past Rendell to finally pull her side level.