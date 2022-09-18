Report: Palace Women edged out in front of record crowd

Summary
- Southampton score first through the eventual brace-earning Lexi Lloyd-Smith
- Coral Haines creates several attempts for Palace
- She eventually finds the back of the net but is ruled out for offside
- Two minutes of extra time are awarded in the first-half, during which Annabel Blanchard secures a free-kick which leads to Haines levelling the score moments before half-time
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Southampton
- Lloyd-Smith lands her brace and puts Saints ahead
- Molly Sharpe goes close to the goal but her shot is blocked
- Chloe Arthur attempts to score from a distance but fires over the bar
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
After a week off, Crystal Palace Women came out fighting in the hope of securing third consecutive win as they sat top of the Women’s Championship before kick-off. However playing at Selhurst Park against Southampton, the hosts’ winning streak came to an end.
In the first 10 minutes it was all stations go, with Southampton’s Beth Lumsden striking at goal, but Palace goalkeeper Fran Kitching smoothly intercepted the ball. The visitors weren’t ready to accept parity however, and in the sixth minute Lexi Lloyd-Smith scored after Lumsden broke behind the Palace defence and squared to her teammate.