Report: Palace beaten by Brighton in Sutton

Summary:

Stengel goes on a great run and puts in a dangerous ball, but Gejl can't quite connect with it

Parris flicks on a good cross from the right wing, but it doesn't come to anything

Vilamala taps in from close range after the ball is spilled by Yañez

Brilliant save from Yañez denies Kirby a spectacular goal

Stengel is set up nicely by Riley but cannot finish the chance

HT: Palace 0-1 Brighton

Fantastic last ditch tackle from Everett denies Paris from going through

Riley has a good effort well saved by Baggaley

Green's interception prevents a certain goal for Brighton

Another brilliant save from Yañez denies Seike a goal from effort the box

Blanchard has a fantastic effort tipped over the bar

FT: Palace 0-1 Brighton

Despite another promising performance, Palace fell to a 0-1 defeat to Brighton, in front of a record crowd at Sutton.

Katie Stengel had the best of the Palace chances in the first half, forcing two great saves from Sophie Baggaley in the Brighton net.

For all the early first half dominance, it was Brighton that opened the scoring on the 35th minute.

Goalkeeper Shae Yañez spilled the ball after a hefty collision with a Brighton forward, and Bruna Vilamala was there to tap home the rebound.