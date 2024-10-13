Skip navigation

      Report: Palace beaten by Brighton in Sutton

      Crystal Palace Women
      0
      1
      Brighton and Hove Albion Women
      Vilamala 35'

      Palace lost in a narrow 0-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

      Summary:

      • Stengel goes on a great run and puts in a dangerous ball, but Gejl can't quite connect with it
      • Parris flicks on a good cross from the right wing, but it doesn't come to anything
      • Vilamala taps in from close range after the ball is spilled by Yañez
      • Brilliant save from Yañez denies Kirby a spectacular goal
      • Stengel is set up nicely by Riley but cannot finish the chance
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Brighton
      • Fantastic last ditch tackle from Everett denies Paris from going through
      • Riley has a good effort well saved by Baggaley
      • Green's interception prevents a certain goal for Brighton
      • Another brilliant save from Yañez denies Seike a goal from effort the box
      • Blanchard has a fantastic effort tipped over the bar
      • FT: Palace 0-1 Brighton

      Despite another promising performance, Palace fell to a 0-1 defeat to Brighton, in front of a record crowd at Sutton.

      Katie Stengel had the best of the Palace chances in the first half, forcing two great saves from Sophie Baggaley in the Brighton net.

      For all the early first half dominance, it was Brighton that opened the scoring on the 35th minute.

      Goalkeeper Shae Yañez spilled the ball after a hefty collision with a Brighton forward, and Bruna Vilamala was there to tap home the rebound.

      Palace piled on the pressure in the second half, with Annabel Blanchard testing Baggaley in the 90th minute with a fierce strike.

      It wasn't to be though, and Brighton saw out the result to claim three points at Sutton.

      Next up is Liverpool away at St Helens Stadium on Sunday, 20th October (14:00 BST). Tickets for that fixture are available here

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Everett, Veje, Gibbons (Atkinson, 88), Green, Cato (Sharpe, 88), Gejl (Weerden, 79), Potter, Blanchard, Riley (Larkin, 70), Stengel.

      Subs not used: Majasaari (GK), Arthur, Aspin, Hopcroft

      Brighton: Baggaley (GK), Thorisdottir (McLauchlan, 60), Bergsvand, Losada, Bremer (Agyemang, 60), Paris, Cankovic (Symonds, 38), Kirby, Carabali, Olislagers, Vilamala (Seike, 60).

      Subs not used: Loeck (GK), Masaka, Haley, Auee

