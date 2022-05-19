Report: Everton comeback sees Palace fall to late defeat

Everton had moments early on, and Richarlison’s dipping free-kick forced a spectacular fingertip save from Jack Butland, but in the main it was Palace in the ascendency.

Soon enough, the pressure paid off. The opener came from a set-piece: Jean-Philippe Mateta applied the finishing touch, but his task was made easier by Eberechi Eze’s sumptuous curling delivery. Questions will rightly be asked about the marking, but it was a cross into an area that is almost impossible to defend.

With Everton trailing, the atmosphere was ratcheted up another notch, as tension was replaced in many cases by pure terror.

But Palace were only growing into the game, and forced a second on the counter-attack. He didn’t provide the finishing touch, but this time the goal was all about Mateta, racing in to outmuscle Seamus Coleman on the halfway line to set the Eagles away.

His cross sparked a defensive mix-up between Pickford and Vitalii Mykolenko, with Wilfried Zaha volleying the loose ball towards goal; Jordan Ayew was in the right place at the right time to scramble home.

Everton emerged after the restart with renewed vigour, the news of Burnley’s opener against Aston Villa having made their situation all the more desperate.

They desperately needed a goal to spark some hope, and that’s exactly what they got.

It came from an unlikely source, with the two centre-backs combining from a set-piece: Mason Holgate knocked the ball down in the penalty area, leaving space for Michael Keane to take a touch and volley into the back of the net.