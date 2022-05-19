Report: Everton comeback sees Palace fall to late defeat

Summary
- Palace create the first chance of the game as Ayew’s powerful header flies wide.
- Richarlison’s dipping free-kick forces a stunning save from Butland.
- Mateta opens the scoring, nodding home Eze’s sumptuous dead ball delivery.
- Ayew makes it two from close range, after Everton cannot deal with Mateta’s strength on the break.
- HT: Everton 0-2 Palace
- Keane gives Everton hope shortly after the restart, volleying home from a set-piece.
- A wonderful flowing Palace move finds Mateta in the box, but Pickford keeps it out.
- Schlupp wins the ball back on the edge of the box but Pickford saves once again.
- Richarlison's deflected strike brings the scores level.
- Calvert-Lewin completes the comeback for the hosts.
- FT: Everton 3-2 Palace
With the stakes so high for Everton, the nail-biting tension combined with a sense of nauseous excitement to create a combustible atmosphere as the players emerged. Even before the referee’s first whistle, it was reaching boiling point.
Surrounded by four walls of noise, it would be easy to panic early on but Palace calmed the atmosphere in the manner they have become accustomed to under Patrick Vieira. They dominated the possession early on, carefully picking their way through the Everton press and capitalising on avoiding even the slightest of loose touches.
It worked, and the home crowd soon grew agitated, directing their fury first at the referee, then at the Palace attackers, and finally at their own players.