Report: Palace Women finish fifth with draw at Charlton

The spoils were shared in south London, as Palace came from behind to secure their first draw of 22/23 on the final day of the FA Women’s Championship season.

With the sun out and a soft breeze flowing through the Valley, the stage was set for an intriguing encounter. For Palace, the chance to finish fifth hung in the balance, as they took on rivals Charlton Athletic.

There were no changes to the Palace line-up wihch secured three points in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 win versus Lewes last week. Eyes were fixed on Hollie Olding, who would face her previous club fresh off the back of a thunderous goal against Lewes.

It was a tentative start to proceedings, with Charlton dominating possession for the early parts of the game. Fran Kitching was called upon to make a point-blank save with just eight minutes on the clock. The early reaction save ignited the already vocal travelling fans.

Yet for all of Charlton’s early pressure, it was the Eagles who had the more clear-cut chances.

Palace’s first chance came 11 minutes in as a well-defended corner led to a counter-attack led by Annabel Blanchard, who found Polly Doran with an incisive lofted pass to the right-hand side. Doran tried to fashion an opening with a ball into the box, but her cross was smothered by Charlton goalkeeper Sian Rogers.

Aimee Everett, who was solid all afternoon, did well to deny Melissa Johnson from opening the scoring on the 15-minute mark. Everett reacted well with a well-timed block after Johnson latched onto a backpass by captain Annabel Johnson.

With Palace well in the ascendancy as the first-half drew to a close, the Eagles came closest with a chance to net the opening goal.

It was Blanchard again with a nicely weighted through-ball into the path of Molly Sharpe, who tried to poke the ball home, but Rogers got down with a firm right hand to deny her.