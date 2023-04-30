Skip navigation
Report: Palace Women finish fifth with draw at Charlton

Match reports
Charlton Athletic Women
1
Johnson 57'
1
Crystal Palace Women
Hughes 65'

Elise Hughes' second-half equaliser at The Valley, combined with Southampton's defeat on Sunday, saw Palace Women finish fifth in the 22/23 Women's Championship with a 1-1 draw at Charlton.

Summary:

  • Palace name unchanged starting line-up
  • Cagey start to the game with Charlton dominating possession early on, but Palace having clearer-cut chances
  • Kitching saves help Eagles absorb early pressure
  • Sharpe comes closest to opening the scoring
  • HT: Charlton 0-0 Palace
  • Slow start to the second-half sees Palace concede
  • Eagles react well to equalise, Elise Hughes scoring her sixth of the season
  • Palace hunt for a winner but the points are shared at the Valley.
  • FT: Charlton 1-1 Palace
  • Palace Women move ahead of Southampton, who lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield United, to finish fifth in the 22/23 Women's Championship

The spoils were shared in south London, as Palace came from behind to secure their first draw of 22/23 on the final day of the FA Women’s Championship season.

With the sun out and a soft breeze flowing through the Valley, the stage was set for an intriguing encounter. For Palace, the chance to finish fifth hung in the balance, as they took on rivals Charlton Athletic.

There were no changes to the Palace line-up wihch secured three points in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 win versus Lewes last week. Eyes were fixed on Hollie Olding, who would face her previous club fresh off the back of a thunderous goal against Lewes.

It was a tentative start to proceedings, with Charlton dominating possession for the early parts of the game. Fran Kitching was called upon to make a point-blank save with just eight minutes on the clock. The early reaction save ignited the already vocal travelling fans.

Yet for all of Charlton’s early pressure, it was the Eagles who had the more clear-cut chances.

Palace’s first chance came 11 minutes in as a well-defended corner led to a counter-attack led by Annabel Blanchard, who found Polly Doran with an incisive lofted pass to the right-hand side. Doran tried to fashion an opening with a ball into the box, but her cross was smothered by Charlton goalkeeper Sian Rogers.

Aimee Everett, who was solid all afternoon, did well to deny Melissa Johnson from opening the scoring on the 15-minute mark. Everett reacted well with a well-timed block after Johnson latched onto a backpass by captain Annabel Johnson.

With Palace well in the ascendancy as the first-half drew to a close, the Eagles came closest with a chance to net the opening goal.

It was Blanchard again with a nicely weighted through-ball into the path of Molly Sharpe, who tried to poke the ball home, but Rogers got down with a firm right hand to deny her.

After the interval, a slow return to play from Palace led to the Eagles falling a goal behind after 56 minutes. Freda Ayisi sparked Charlton into life, neatly threading a ball into Johnson who was, this time, able to lift the ball out of Kitching’s reach to open the scoring.

After conceding, Palace, along with the travelling contingent, upped the ante. The Eagles dominated proceedings with barrage after barrage of attacks meaning it was merited that a bit of luck on the hour mark levelled the score.

Anna Filbey found herself in space on the edge of the box and with the encouragement of the Palace fans, let fly. Filbey’s effort ricocheted off a Charlton defender, falling neatly into the feet of Hughes, who anticipated well, followed up and slotted home the equaliser.

At 70 minutes played, more chances followed for the away side, who looked intent on finding a winner. It was Filbey and Hughes involved once again, this time from a corner. Filbey whipped the ball in to find Hughes unmarked, but she unable to direct the ball on target.

Eight minutes later, excellent defending stopped Charlton getting a winner as the likes of Johnson, Everett and Filbey with a last-ditch tackle, threw themselves at the ball heroically.

Hughes was replaced after 84 minutes played by Rianna Dean and was almost able to replicate the latter's impact. It was but for the referees whistle that stopped Palace finding a winner.

The Eagles end an up-and-down campaign in fifth place, four points behind the Addicks, but having finished the season strongly, with six wins in their final 10 games.

Palace: Kitching, Johnson, Gibbons, Filbey, Everett, Sharpe, Blanchard, Olding, Hughes (Dean 84), Doran (Bailey-Gayle 72), Haines (Guyatt 87)

Subs not used: Negri (GK), Smith (GK)

Charlton: Rogers (GK), Johnson, Melissa Follis (Bruton 90), Simpkins (Roche 57), Ayisi (Hennessy 57), Addison (Logan 84), Skeels, Bashford, O’Rourke, Henson, Ross

Subs not used: Gray (GK) , Soper(GK), Bell

