Report: Palace Women finish fifth with draw at Charlton

After the interval, a slow return to play from Palace led to the Eagles falling a goal behind after 56 minutes. Freda Ayisi sparked Charlton into life, neatly threading a ball into Johnson who was, this time, able to lift the ball out of Kitching’s reach to open the scoring.
After conceding, Palace, along with the travelling contingent, upped the ante. The Eagles dominated proceedings with barrage after barrage of attacks meaning it was merited that a bit of luck on the hour mark levelled the score.
Anna Filbey found herself in space on the edge of the box and with the encouragement of the Palace fans, let fly. Filbey’s effort ricocheted off a Charlton defender, falling neatly into the feet of Hughes, who anticipated well, followed up and slotted home the equaliser.
At 70 minutes played, more chances followed for the away side, who looked intent on finding a winner. It was Filbey and Hughes involved once again, this time from a corner. Filbey whipped the ball in to find Hughes unmarked, but she unable to direct the ball on target.
Eight minutes later, excellent defending stopped Charlton getting a winner as the likes of Johnson, Everett and Filbey with a last-ditch tackle, threw themselves at the ball heroically.
Hughes was replaced after 84 minutes played by Rianna Dean and was almost able to replicate the latter's impact. It was but for the referees whistle that stopped Palace finding a winner.
The Eagles end an up-and-down campaign in fifth place, four points behind the Addicks, but having finished the season strongly, with six wins in their final 10 games.
Palace: Kitching, Johnson, Gibbons, Filbey, Everett, Sharpe, Blanchard, Olding, Hughes (Dean 84), Doran (Bailey-Gayle 72), Haines (Guyatt 87)
Subs not used: Negri (GK), Smith (GK)
Charlton: Rogers (GK), Johnson, Melissa Follis (Bruton 90), Simpkins (Roche 57), Ayisi (Hennessy 57), Addison (Logan 84), Skeels, Bashford, O’Rourke, Henson, Ross
Subs not used: Gray (GK) , Soper(GK), Bell