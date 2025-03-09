Report: Palace exit Women's FA Cup at Chelsea

It was a glorious day at Kingsmeadow as Palace made their first-ever appearance in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals, but after holding their impressive hosts – Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season – for long stretches, they eventually lost out to a single moment of quality.

Leif Smerud made three changes from his first game in charge last weekend, with Fliss Gibbons, Chloë Arthur and Molly Sharpe all coming into the starting lineup.

From the outset, Chelsea tried to take charge by dominating possession and carving out chances, but Palace defended well to prevent any real dangerous efforts at goal.

Winger James had a half-chance with a right-footed shot from outside the box, but Gibbons managed to get in the way and steer it clear.

Having been on the back foot for the opening exchanges, Palace players linked up well to move the ball up the pitch, which briefly eased some pressure of their defence.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Shae Yañez made an incredible save to deny Aggie Beever-Jones’ header from close range.