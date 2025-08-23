U18s Report: Palace defeated in see-saw match with Chelsea

Following their impeccable curtain raiser last weekend, Crystal Palace U18s looked to follow their impressive 8-0 victory over Birmingham City with another strong performance.

They faced Chelsea, a talented side who finished fourth in the 2024/25 Premier League South, to open their account at home for the season.

Palace made just one change for the fixture, Khyan Frazer-Williams replacing Joel Drakes-Thomas, who was included in the club’s Under-21s victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

Regardless of Palace’s form and confidence, it was immediately obvious that Chelsea would provide a far more competitive test than newly promoted Birmingham. After Mathis Eboue sent the first effort of the game narrowly over the bar, Kobe Barbour gave the visitors the lead in just six minutes.

The ball was worked wide to Sol Gordon on the left, who followed two neat step-overs with a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Barbour, allowing him to place a first-time strike past Harry Whitworth.

Credit to Palace, though, as the Young Eagles did not shy away from the challenge in front of them. With two goals to his name already this season, Benji Casey won a penalty for the hosts, nipping in front of Calvin Diakite when battling for a loose ball.

Highlighting the forward’s palpable confidence, Casey stepped up to take the kick, slotting the ball into the bottom corner to bring the scores level again.

Whitworth was able to support his striker’s work by producing a smart save to deny Chizeram Ezenwata’s powerful effort, and Charlie Walker-Smith added his name to the score sheet quickly after to take Palace into the lead.

Latching onto Jacob Fasida’s inviting free-kick delivery, the Palace centre-back powerfully headed the ball downwards and past the helpless Chelsea goalkeeper, Freddie Bernal.

Momentum was favouring the Young Eagles following their second goal. Shortly before the break, Donte Martin released Casey in behind the Chelsea defence with a probing through ball. As is so often the case, the Palace forward battled with the defenders, finding adequate space to shoot, but Bernal managed to divert his close-range shot wide of the target.