U18s Report: Hat-trick hero Casey leads Palace to emphatic win over Ipswich

Minutes later, Martin was denied one-on-one by Ruben Wreford, but Palace didn’t have to wait long for a second. In the seventh minute, Stuart Oduro surged down the left and slipped Martin through brilliantly. The forward curled a superb finish in off the post to double the Eagles lead.
Palace were dominant - sharp in possession, aggressive off the ball, and constantly threatening. Ipswich, meanwhile, had a rare chance on 11 minutes, but the shot flew high over Whitworth’s bar.
Alonso’s side continued to impress with their pace and movement. That said, Judd had to produce an excellent sliding challenge to prevent Jayden Adetiba from cutting inside and testing Whitworth, showcasing Palace's composure at the back.
Euan Danaher proceeded to test Wreford with a driven effort from distance midway through the half, while Sean Somade reacted sharply at the other end, narrowing the angle and forcing Adetiba to misfire following a swift Ipswich break from a Palace corner.
At 2-0, the hosts remained relentless. A pinball-like scramble in their own box ended with a rapid counter led by Oduro, who flashed a ball across goal. Casey met it at the back post but was denied by a strong save – the pace at which Palace turned defence to attack was something special.
Palace’s third came five minutes before half-time. Defender Charlie Walker-Smith went on a marauding run through midfield and slipped in Martin, who shifted the ball onto his stronger right and curled a stunning effort into the top corner. The keeper stood no chance — a brace for the striker and a commanding 3-0 lead.