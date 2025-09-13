U18s Report: Hat-trick hero Casey leads Palace to emphatic win over Ipswich

Palace U18s returned to Premier League South action full of momentum after a dramatic 3-2 away win at Spurs, their second victory in three games. That result had left the Eagles second in the table, just behind leaders Arsenal.

Ipswich, newly promoted to Category One Academy status, came into the game still searching for a first win, having suffered two heavy defeats and a draw.

Javier Alonso made three changes to the side that edged Spurs, with Harry Whitworth replacing Marcus Hill in goal, Khyan Frazer-Williams coming in for Jacob Fasida, and Donte Martin leading the line in place of David Angibeaud.

Despite challenging, blustery conditions at Copers Cope, Palace wasted no time taking control, scoring inside the opening minute.

Captain Jasper Judd picked out Martin with a perfectly weighted ball in behind. The initial danger was cleared, but Makai Bernard-Ferguson picked up the loose ball down the right channel, drove into the area, and was brought down. Benji Casey stepped up and calmly rolled the penalty under the ‘keeper for his eighth of the season.