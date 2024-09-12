Report & Highlights: Palace Women put four past ADO Den Haag

Crystal Palace Women finished pre-season in style, as they sealed a 4-0 win against ADO Den Haag Women in their final game before the start of the Barclays Women's Super League season.

A flurry of goals in the first 15 minutes set the tone for an emphatic victory in London.

From the first minute, Palace piled on the pressure as they looked to force an early lead.

The first goal came just five minutes in, as new signing My Cato slid the ball under goalkeeper Barbara Lorsheyd to put Palace 1-0 up.

Three minutes later, excellent work on the left wing from Ashleigh Weerden caused chaos in the Den Haag box, and Abbie Larkin was there to double Palace's lead.

Larkin doubled her tally on 11 minutes, after she nodded in a great cross.

Izzy Atkinson replaced Weerden on 60 minutes, and scored a minute later with her first touch of the game to make it 4-0 to Palace.

Kaminski and her team will now turn their attention to the first game of the WSL, where Palace will face Tottenham Hotspur at Brisbane Road on 22nd September. Tickets are available for this match from just £5 - click HERE to buy now!

Palace: Yañez (GK) (Majasaari, 45), Sharpe, Cato (Riley, 60), Everett, Gibbons, Green (Arthur, 60), Weerden (Atkinson, 60), Blanchard, Potter (Aspin, 73), Gejl Jensen, Larkin.

Subs not used: Bell.

ADO Den Haag: Lorsheyd (GK), Noordermeer, Pijnacker Hordijk, Nelemans, Raaijmakers, van Raay, van den Goorbergh, Veihoff (van den Ende, 60), Boshuizen, Dupon (Boerboom, 60), van Egmond

Subs: Grimmius (GK), Kuprowska, Glotzbach, van Mierlo, Burgers