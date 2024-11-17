Palace Women suffer late defeat at Villa Park

As things stand, this result sends Palace down to 12th place. Next up for Palace Women is the Women's League Cup against Charlton on the 24th November, which you can buy tickets for here.
Liverpool: D'Angelo (GK), Mayling, Patten, Turner, Tomás, Staniforth, Nobbs (Kearns, 87), Grant (Robinson, 74), Daly, Hanson (Leon, 87), Nunes (Salmon, 74).
Subs not used: Kelly (GK), Maritz, Pacheco, Taylor, Dali.
Palace: Yañez (GK), Everett, Veje, Woodham, Green (Aspin, 46), Riley (Larkin, 66), Cato, Gejl (Weerden, 74), Potter, Blanchard, Stengel.
Subs not used: Majasaari, Gibbons, Pritchard, Arthur, Sharpe, Atkinson.