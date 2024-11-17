Palace Women suffer late defeat at Villa Park

Despite scoring twice, Palace narrowly lost to Aston Villa in a 3-2 defeat at Villa Park.

The Eagles took the lead in the 30th minute, with My Cato scoring her first goal for the club.

Mille Gejl picked up the ball in the Villa box and and managed to find Cato, who passed the ball into the bottom left corner to give Palace the lead.

Ten minutes later Villa found a response, with Anna Patten smashing an effort past Shae Yañez before Rachel Daly made it 2-1 before the half time whistle.