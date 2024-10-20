Report: Palace Women earn deserved point away at Liverpool

Palace took the lead 14 minutes in, after Stengel turned the ball in after a mix-up at the back for Liverpool.

Annabel Blanchard was close to making it 2-0 on 36 minutes, after she was found by a brilliant Mille Gejl through ball, but the Liverpool goalkeeper was able to smother the ball.

Despite their strong first half performance, Liverpool equalised a minute later after a fortunate rebound landed in the path of Cornelia Kapocs, who finished from close range.