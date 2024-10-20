Report: Palace Women earn deserved point away at Liverpool

Stengel had a great chance just before the break as the ball fell kindly to her in the box, but she could not keep the ball down.
Liverpool came out stronger in the second half, with Olivia Smith hitting the post with a powerful effort on 49 minutes.
The home side improved in the second half, but Palace defended resolutely and earned a deserved point at Liverpool.
Liverpool: Laws (GK), Evans, Bonner, Matthews, Parry (Fisk, 63), Höbinger, Nagano, Kapocs, Hinds (Clark, 45) , Enderby, Smith.
Subs not used: Fahey, Silcock, Holland, Duffy, Daniels, Kiernan
Palace: Yañez (GK), Aspin (Gibbons, 66), Veje, Woodham (Weerden, 90), Green, Cato (Larkin, 90), Gejl (Hopcroft, 76), Potter, Blanchard, Riley, Stengel.
Subs not used: Majasaari, Arthur, Sharpe, Atkinson.