      Report: Palace Women earn deserved point away at Liverpool

      Match reports
      Liverpool Women
      1
      Kapocs 37'
      1
      Crystal Palace Women
      Stengel 14'

      Crystal Palace Women battled to a hard-fought point away at Liverpool, as Katie Stengel gets her first goal for the club.

      Summary:

      • Two changes for Kaminski's side from last week, as Aspin and Woodham replace Everett and Gibbons in defence
      • Stengel reacts quickest after a defensive mix-up to put the Eagles in front
      • Liverpool break quickly but the Palace defence are able to recover and clear their lines
      • Blanchard is found brilliantly by Gejl but Laws is able to smother the ball
      • Kapocs levels after a fortunate rebound lands at her feet
      • The ball finds kindly to Stengel but the shot is just over the bar
      • HT: Liverpool 1-1 Palace
      • Riley arrives late at the back post but her shot misses the mark
      • Stengel spins in the box but her shot is deflected for a corner
      • Smith hits the post with a fierce shot from outside the box
      • FT: Liverpool 1-1 Palace

      Palace took the lead 14 minutes in, after Stengel turned the ball in after a mix-up at the back for Liverpool.

      Annabel Blanchard was close to making it 2-0 on 36 minutes, after she was found by a brilliant Mille Gejl through ball, but the Liverpool goalkeeper was able to smother the ball.

      Despite their strong first half performance, Liverpool equalised a minute later after a fortunate rebound landed in the path of Cornelia Kapocs, who finished from close range.

      Stengel had a great chance just before the break as the ball fell kindly to her in the box, but she could not keep the ball down.

      Liverpool came out stronger in the second half, with Olivia Smith hitting the post with a powerful effort on 49 minutes.

      The home side improved in the second half, but Palace defended resolutely and earned a deserved point at Liverpool.

      Liverpool: Laws (GK), Evans, Bonner, Matthews, Parry (Fisk, 63), Höbinger, Nagano, Kapocs, Hinds (Clark, 45) , Enderby, Smith.

      Subs not used: Fahey, Silcock, Holland, Duffy, Daniels, Kiernan

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Aspin (Gibbons, 66), Veje, Woodham (Weerden, 90), Green, Cato (Larkin, 90), Gejl (Hopcroft, 76), Potter, Blanchard, Riley, Stengel.

      Subs not used: Majasaari, Arthur, Sharpe, Atkinson.

