Report: Palace Women bow out of the Conti Cup

Summary:

Kaminki makes seven changes to her starting XI

Hughes gives Palace an early lead on the 15th minute

Hughes turns a corner kick from Gibbons goal wards but it’s saved

Everett sees her powerful effort blocked and diverted on the 33rd minute

HT: London City Lionesses 0-1 Palace

Boye-Hlorkah levels it on the 57th minute with an unstoppable strike

She puts her side ahead only seven minutes later

Sharpe is somehow denied the equaliser on 73rd minute

Dennis nods a cross from Sibley just wide of the target minutes from time

Bailey-Gayle has the ball in the back of the next three minutes into extra time but the offside flag raised despite her being onside

FT: London City Lionesses 2-1 Palace

Palace Women dominated early proceedings as they looked to make it two wins over London City Lionesses in four days.

And it only took Elise Hughes 15 minutes to net her 20th goal of the 2023-24 campaign. Fliss Gibbon’s cross found Araya Dennis inside the box who flicked the ball into Hughes who slotted it coolly between the keeper’s legs.

Another Gibbons ball caused trouble inside the home box on the 33rd minute as the ball fell to Hughes but her effort was pushed around the post by the keeper.

Anna Filbey floated the follow up corner kick into the area for Aimee Everett to fire towards goal but her strike was blocked before it was able to test the keeper.

Palace were unable to replicate their first-half dominance and form and found themselves on the back foot on the 57th as Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah levelled the score with a thundering 25 yard strike.

Boye-Hlorkah bagged her second of the game seven minutes later as she put the home side ahead for the first time that evening.

Palace immediately went on the hunt for the equaliser and came close on the 73rd as a cross from Isabella Sibley fell to Molly Sharpe inside the box but her first time shot was well held.

Sibley found Araya Dennis inside the area minutes from time and the youngster rose high to meet the ball but she could only guider her header wide of the target.

Substitute Paige Bailey-Gayle thought she had netted the leveller three minutes into stoppage time as she rifled the ball into the back of the net after picking up a pass from Shanade Hopcroft but the linesman raised her offside flag despite to disallow the strike despite her being onside.

Palace: Negri, Cataldo, Johnson, Everett (Nolan, 46), Gibbons (Sharpe, 46), Arthur (Potter, 70), Filbey (Hopcroft, 70), Sibley, Guyatt, Dennis, Hughes (Bailey-Gayle, 46)

Subs: Lambourne

London City Lionesses: Cull, Farrelly, Brougham, Mukandi, Cowan, Joel, Groves, Alexander (Wilde, 79), Carter, Boye-Hlorkah (Neville, 90+4), Douglas (Fitzgerald, 79)

Subs: Uttridge, Scofield, Culver, Littlejohn