Report: Free-scoring Palace hit London City for six

Summary:

Six changes to Kaminski’s side, looking to get back to winning ways after midweek draw in the League Cup

A cagey start from both sides sees Palace absorb early pressure from London City

Sharpe scores the first after the ball ricochets into her path

Eagles concede from a corner which unluckily deflects in off Filbey

Negri keeps the score level with an important save

Hopcroft scores against her former club to restore Palace’s lead

HT: Palace 2-1 London City

Blanchard nets her first of the afternoon with a beautifully taken free-kick

Filbey makes it four as the ball drops kindly for her in the box - and the Eagles turn on the style

Blanchard slots away her second, beating the keeper with a cultured finish

Winning and scoring a penalty, Blanchard claims the matchball to make it 6-1

The sixth ends a flurry of four goals in 15 minutes for Palace

Cataldo makes her first league appearance for Palace, with Gibbons injured

Palace dominate the ball for the remainder of the game

FT: Palace 6-1 London City

It was a real tale of two halves in south London, as a second-half Annabel Blanchard hat-trick – her second in consecutive home matches – helped the free-scoring Eagles to rise in the table.

It was a return home to the VBS Community Stadium for Palace, where they had recorded their biggest-ever victory against Durham in their last home outing.

After a disappointing League Cup result in midweek, however, the Eagles had their eye on righting some those wrongs with a victory against their London rivals.

Despite the sun shining bright, the chill in the air was probably a contributing factor to the frosty start to the game from both sides. Both Palace and London City struggled to gain any real momentum early on.

As the visitors attempted to string together attacks, it was up to the Palace backline to absorb any early pressure. However, as the top Championship team for goal scored, it was only a matter of time before the Eagles turned defence into attack to take the lead.

On the 20-minute mark, after Polly Doran delivered the ball into the box, Blanchard found herself on the ball and steadied herself to get the shot away. The effort was blocked and trickled into the path of Sharpe, whose crafty anticipation put her in a position at the back post to force the ball past Grace Moloney in the London City net.

The goal did seemingly spark Palace into life as they upped the ante with another attack. However, maybe too buoyed by the opener, they conceded five minutes later. A London City corner was floated in and deflected off Anna Filbey, who unluckily turned the ball into her own net.

London’s City equaliser pierced the bubble of confidence that Palace had enjoyed after going ahead and the game reverted back to the caginess of the early 20 minutes, with London City increasingly finding a foothold in the game.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they could rely upon Natalia Negri in the 40th minute to keep the score level. The goalkeeper came out on top in a one-on-one with Danielle Carter, smothering the ball and making an important stop at the time.

Negri’s save became all the more important in additional time of the first-half as Shanade Hopcroft found space on the edge of the box to fire Palace back into the lead.

Uncontested, Hopcroft left Moloney with no chance of getting a glove on the ball as she arrowed it into the bottom corner, and Palace went into the interval ahead.