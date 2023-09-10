Palace Women soar to record-breaking win over Durham

Durham’s defence was no match for the confident Blanchard who was deep in her bag of tricks when she linked up with Dennis who followed up her debut goal from last weekend with an assist for Hughes’ first of the afternoon.

Blanchard came off to a huge ovation in the 62nd minute, but Palace’s appetite for goals did not stop there. The first hat-trick scorer was replaced by Shauna Guyatt.

Soon after, a second hat-trick hero of the afternoon had her eye on the match-ball. Hughes scored her second in almost identical fashion, this time assisted by captain Aimee Everett, who fizzed in a cross for the forward to finish and make it 6-0 to the Eagles.

Dennis soon picked up her second assist of the afternoon, winning the ball back and floating a cross to Molly Sharpe to make it seven. With goals now flooding in everyone wanted to get involved on the scoresheet, and after 70 minutes the home side's waves of attacks showed no signs of stopping.

It didn’t take long for Palace to make it eight, this time it was another corner as Fliss Gibbons whipped in a corner for Hughes to get her hat-trick.

Despite the heat making for difficult conditions and being firmly in the driving seat to record their biggest-ever win, Laura Kaminski’s side continued to work and chase after every loose ball.

The ninth goal for Palace almost came in some style as Kirsten Reilly arrowed a strike that rattled the crossbar in the 82nd minute. Shortly after Lexi Potter was introduced for her debut in the 87th minute, alongside Annabel Johnson who was also subbed on. The pair replaced Hopcroft and Everett.

Number nine was scored by No. 9, Hughes, who neatly steered the ball home after a series of ricochets in the box led to the ball being at the feet of the striker, who made no mistake in scoring her fourth.

Frustratingly, Palace’s almost faultless defensive display didn’t yield a clean sheet as Durham’s Poppy Pritchard scored deep into stoppage time for Durham to make the long journey home with a consolation goal.

With history made, the Eagles seem keen not to dwell on their record setting victory as Kaminski’s travel to Sunderland next week, top of the Women's Championship after three games – and having produced an afternoon nobody in Sutton or Palace colours will long soon forget.

Palace: Negri (GK), Reilly, Nolan, Everett (Johnson, 88), Gibbons, Filbey (Arthur, 54), Hopcroft (Potter, 87), Bailey-Gayle (Dennis, 45), Blanchard (Guyatt, 63), Sharpe, Hughes

Subs not used: Wright (GK), Cataldo