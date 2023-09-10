Palace Women soar to record-breaking win over Durham

Summary:
- Kaminski makes one change, Paige Bailey-Gayle replacing Polly Doran
- Nolan’s first-time effort from the edge of the box puts Palace ahead in the 13th minute
- Blanchard scores the second capping off a great team goal
- Blanchard doubles her tally slotting away a penalty
- HT: Palace 3-0 Durham
- The Eagles dominate the second-half as they did the first
- Blanchard heads home her hat-trick goal from a corner to make it 4-0
- Hughes gets her first of four on the hour mark, as Blanchard and Dennis combine to tee her up
- Hughes makes it six with an almost identical goal to her first, captain Aimee Everett with the assist
- Sharpe joins the party getting on the end of a well-floated Dennis cross
- Another corner, another goal and another hat-trick, with Hughes getting her third
- Potter makes her debut after coming on for Shanade Hopcroft
- With five to play of normal time, Hughes scores a fourth to make the score 9-0
- Durham’s Pritchard denies the Eagles a deserved clean sheet with a late consolation goal
- FT: Palace 9-1 Durham
With the sun shining and the fans in attendance at the VBS Community Stadium in full voice, Crystal Palace were looking to continue their unbeaten start as they hosted Durham.
Palace started the game as they meant to go on as, while possession did not favour the Eagles in the opening 10 minutes, Palace definitely had the better quality opportunities. Paige Bailey-Gayle’s early cross for Molly Sharpe sparked the game into life as she volleyed just over the bar at the back post.
Durham’s hopeful attempted balls over the top of the Palace back line were dealt with comfortably as the visitors struggled to find the likes of Saoirse Noonan and Amy Andrews in attack.
However, while Durham struggled, Hayley Nolan certainly made no mistake after 13 minutes, as her first-time strike from the edge of the box arrowed into the net to open the scoring. Nolan capped off some neat interplay with Shanade Hopecroft and let fly.