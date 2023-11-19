Report: Palace lose out late to Saints in front of record crowd

Summary:

Record crowd welcomes Palace Women to Selhurst Park to face Southampton

Visitors start brightly as Lambourne tips away wayward Morris cross

Pike slots in to give Southampton the lead after 15 minutes

Palace reply immediately, captain Everett with a thumping header from Gibbons’ free-kick

Morris’ looping header restores Saints’ advantage moments later

Hughes’ effort blocked inside the box as Palace seek second equaliser

Wales international pounces on the stroke of half-time to side-foot home Gibbons’ cross

HT: Palace 2-2 Southampton

Lambourne denies Saints with her legs early in the second-half

Dennis wins penalty with smart turn, dispatched by Hughes to give Palace the lead

Pace of the game settles as Palace look to retain possession

Lambourne tips Griffiths header against the bar and Dean tucks in Southampton equaliser

Saints snatch late winner through Wilkinson’s glancing header

FT: Palace 3-4 Southampton

A see-saw game saw Palace twice equalise in the first-half through Aimee Everett and Elise Hughes, before taking the lead early in the second through Hughes – only to then find themselves on the wrong end of a Southampton comeback.

Nevertheless, a day of family fun at Selhurst Park, was the perfect example of the entertainment the Women’s Championship continues to provide – an enthralling encounter played out in front of a huge crowd, with over 4,100 tickets sold ahead of kick-off.

The figure soared high above Palace’s record – set against Charlton Athletic last November – of 1,969 fans, and was testament to the fantastic start made by the Eagles this season.

With the two teams going into the game as top-scorers (Palace, with 31 goals in nine games ahead of kick-off) and second-top (Southampton, with 17 in 10), goals were always likely to be on the agenda in SE25.

And with earlier results elsewhere in the Championship meaning the winners would go top of the table, there was plenty to play for.

Despite Palace going into the game unbeaten at home in 2023/24, it was the visitors who admittedly made the brighter start, a curling effort from Katie Wilkinson forcing Demi Lambourne into a simple save in the opening minute.

The Saints continued to press and, moments after Lambourne was forced to tip away Ella Morris’ cross – threatening to sneak into the top corner – an error at the back allowed Rianna Dean to square for Molly Pike to give the visitors a 15th-minute lead, despite the best efforts of Hayley Nolan on the line.

Palace refused to have their spirits dampened, however, and equalised almost immediately afterwards when Lexi Potter – on her first professional start – won a free-kick deep into the Southampton half. Fliss Gibbons’ in-swinging delivery was inch-perfect and was planted, with a thunderous header, into the top corner by captain Everett.