Report: Palace Women miss out to Spurs in Women's League Cup

Summary:
- Kaminski names a heavily rotated squad from the weekend's defeat to West Ham, with Majasaari, Gibbons, Sharpe, Arthur, Weerden, Larkin and Atkinson all being handed starts.
- 7: Neville blasts over from just outside the box
- 13: Blanchard does well to keep the ball and shoot, but her effort is easily saved by Heeps
- 32: Gunning-Williams misses the target after a great in-swinging cross from Vinberg
- 39: Majasaari gets down well to save a Gunning-Williams shot destined for the bottom right corner
- HT: Palace 0-0 Spurs
- 45: Two changes for either side at the break, as both managers look to change their side's fortunes
- 49: Vinberg opens the scoring after the ball is squared to her by Thomas
- 52: Sharpe cuts in from the right and her left-footed shot is just wide of the post
- 71: Dennis spins brilliantly and bends her shot into the right side of the net
- 82: Weerden receives the ball in space but her shot is just over the bar
- 87: England's volley is just wide of the right post
- FT: Palace 0-2 Spurs