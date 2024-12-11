Report: Palace Women miss out to Spurs in Women's League Cup

In a very cold final instalment of the Women's League Cup at the VBS Community Stadium, Palace lost 1-0 to group winners Tottenham Hotspur.

The Eagles were the better of the two sides in the first half, dominating the ball and creating several quality chances.

The best of those came in the 13th minute, as Annabel Blanchard received and brilliantly controlled Ashleigh Weerden's pass – but her strike failed to test Eleanor Heeps in the Spurs goal.