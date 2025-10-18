Report: Palace earn dramatic point following six-goal classic with Bournemouth

Attempting to make it ten home games without defeat in the Premier League, Palace’s starting line-up was the same as the XI that begun at Everton in our previous outing.

The Eagles initially started brightly. Jean-Philippe Mateta getting a run on the visiting defence and forcing Djordje Petrovic to react quickly and make a low save down to his right.

Bournemouth, who hadn’t lost since the opening weekend of the season, looked a little nervy, but managed to get themselves in front with the game only seven minutes old.

Eli Kroupi was unmarked at the back post from a corner and steered home following the initial flick-on from close range. It was a goal that hadn’t looked on the cards but gave the visitors the confidence to seize the initiative.

Midfielder Alex Scott went extremely close to making it two, firing a long-range effort just narrowly over the bar with Dean Henderson beaten.

Palace did go close in the 22nd minute, when Tyrick Mitchell showed clever footwork but flashing a shot at Petrovic, with the Bournemouth keeper managing to beat the ball away. With both sides looking capable of creating chances, the rest of the first-half was end-to-end.

Antoine Semenyo forced an particularly excellent stop from Henderson after cutting inside from the left-wing.