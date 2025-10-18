Report: Palace earn dramatic point following six-goal classic with Bournemouth

A superb last-ditch clearance from Muñoz denied Bournemouth retaking the lead late on as both sides went for a winner.
But the Cherries would not be denied in the 89th minute. A fluid move down the Bournemouth left ended with captain Marcus Tavernier picking out substitute Christie from close-range.
Yet if there’s one thing we learnt about Palace in the last home game, it's that this team never know when they're beaten.
When a late corner was launched into the Bournemouth box, Marc Guéhi was hauled to the floor by Bournemouth's Bafode Diakite. Gillett pointed to the spot and, after yet another VAR check, Palace had a penalty.
Mateta kept his cool, sending Petrovic the wrong way to get Palace level again in the 97th minute, securing the match ball with his hat-trick.
The France forward could have even won it in the dying seconds, but could only blaze over from a few yards out following Nketiah’s cross.
In the end, following a breathless afternoon in South London, it ended 3-3 – with Palace deservedly taking a point and making it ten home league games without defeat.
We return to action in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night against Larnaca.
Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Pino (Nketiah, 64), Sarr, Mateta.
Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Clyne, Sosa, Devenny, Lerma, Hughes, Esse.
Bournemouth: Petrovic (GK), Jimenez (Hill, 75), Truffert, Senesi, Kroupi (Adli, 75), Scott (Christie, 67), Diakite, Adams, Tavernier (Cook, 91), Kluivert (Gannon-Doak, 75), Semenyo.
Subs: Dennis (GK), Araujo, Smith, Milosavljevic.