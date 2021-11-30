Report: Leeds penalty edges Palace in dying minutes after near-stalemate

Summary
Patrick Vieira makes three changes from the side which kicked-off against Aston Villa
Leeds enjoy the strongest start as Palace see calls for a penalty waved away
The first 45 minutes are a quiet affair, with neither side creating a serious chance. Instead, the game is filled with fast passing, some strong tackles and attacking intent without yielding an opportunity
Half-time: Leeds United 0-0 Crystal Palace
Leeds make two substitutions at half-time: Rodrigo and Junior Firpo taking to the field
Rodrigo is handed a clear chance by Daniel James, however the Brazilian is unable to turn home from yards out
Christian Benteke is substituted on and narrowly misses a header at the far post
Will Hughes makes his Palace debut as a substitute in the 80th-minute
Kevin Friend awards a penalty after review which Raphina converts
Full-time: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace