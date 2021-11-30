Report: Leeds penalty edges Palace in dying minutes after near-stalemate

Leeds began the brightest in a largely quiet opening 10 minutes with both sides having played just days before this clash at Elland Road. Palace enjoyed promising flashes in which the front three worked well, but the hosts created most of the tame early opportunities.

Home chances came through Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw, with the former squaring and the latter shooting – both from the right and both without the intended effect.

However United weren’t the only team to watch an encouraging moment fail to yield the desired outcome when Jordan Ayew hit the penalty box turf under pressure from Pascal Struijk. The Leeds No.21 had hands on the Ghanaian’s back but, despite protests from players, referee Kevin Friend and later VAR found no cause to award a penalty.

The first 45 minutes were largely filled with enticing exchanges hard to describe in plain English; the ball spent much of the time 30 yards from goal or deep down the wings, being moved with speed and intent only to change hands or run out of play. Supporters weren’t sent to their feet early in the drizzly Yorkshire evening, but it wasn’t for the want of trying.