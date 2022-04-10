Report: Palace's unbeaten run ends in evenly-matched Leicester clash

This game’s initial lack of shots on target didn’t belie a lethargic start, with both teams harrying and pressing the other well. Leicester executed this gameplan with the earliest success, keeping Palace’s backline under pressure and forcing the first effort through Ademola Lookman.

Palace responded when Jeffrey Schlupp sparked a counter-attack with a defence-splitting pass to Wilfried Zaha, however the winger’s placed shot rolled wide as both ‘keepers kept their jerseys clean throughout the first 18 minutes.

After a quiet spell of relatively safe passing, Palace turned on their attacking intent and forced Kasper Schmeichel into action. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Zaha were the key cogs in a swift counter, with the former driving forward, stepping over and launching a shot goal-bound. Schmeichel, however, was equal to it.