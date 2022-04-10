Report: Palace's unbeaten run ends in evenly-matched Leicester clash

Zaha broke his record for most goals in a single season with the effort, a headed penalty rebound, netting his 12th in all competitions for the first time.
Summary
- Patrick Vieira names the same team that beat Arsenal 3-0 last Monday
- The game starts fairly uneventfully – with Palace creating chances through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Joachim Andersen
- Joel Ward makes his 300th Palace appearance when replacing Tyrick Mitchell after 34 minutes
- Leicester take the lead through a smart Ademola Lookman goal
- The hosts add a second through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
- Half-time: Leicester City 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Leicester come out brightly for the second-half but Palace defend assuredly
- Vieira brings on Eberechi Eze and James McArthur after 58 minutes
- Palace look livelier, and secure a penalty through Jordan Ayew; Zaha takes it twice and scores on the rebound - his 12th of the season
- The south Londoners continue to threaten their hosts but the game settles down with 10 minutes to go, and Palace can’t find a leveller
- Full-time: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace