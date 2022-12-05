Report: Palace Women back to winning ways v Lewes

Summary

Dean Davenport made a few changes to the starting 11 for this season’s second game against Lewes

Palace were quick on their feet as they controlled possession early on

Fran Kitching produced double save as Lewes start to increase pressure

Kirsty Barton bags the only goal of the match in a scuffle just outside the goal

Half-time: Lewes 0-1 Crystal Palace

Palace’s defence looked strong and shut-out several Lewes attacks

Lewes sought an equaliser but couldn’t break through, with Kitching producing a crucial late save

Full-time: Lewes 0-1 Crystal Palace

A week after losing to Lewes in the League Cup, Crystal Palace Women were ready for revenge in their second meeting of the season.

Dean Davenport made a few changes to the lineup in hope of a better outcome – and his tactical tweaks paid off. The starting 11 included Kirsty Barton, Shauna Guyatt and Polly Doran, with the rest remaining unchanged.

The first-half kicked off with a bang, as the team played with conviction from the moment the whistle blew.

Within the first few minutes, the Eagles had the ball in their possession and pressed towards goal where Paige Bailey-Gayle attempted to head home only to be denied by Lewes ‘keeper Sophie Whitehouse.

Lewes subsequently gained possession back and travelled down the pitch. Fran Kitching was alert to the danger, though, and mopped up the ball well. She stayed focused when the next attack came moments later, reacting fast to keep the home side out.