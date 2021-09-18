Report: Liverpool strike three despite strong Palace display

Riding high on the momentum of their 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, perhaps a fast start for Crystal Palace was to be expected.

But few could predict the speed of Palace’s opening exchanges, with the visitors striking the post even as the final lines of You’ll Never Walk Alone drew to a close. Within two minutes, Conor Gallagher lofted a ball deep into the penalty box which Wilfried Zaha touched behind Alisson Becker, however the goalkeeper managed to recover swiftly and push the effort onto the woodwork.

Almost immediately after Christian Benteke headed onto the other post only to be inaccurately ruled offside.

The hosts took a while to adjust to their guests’ purposeful approach but, after 10 minutes, found their own rhythm, testing the Palace backline through Diogo Jota along the left flank. With the game settling down, Jordan Henderson forced Vicente Guaita into a smart stop when the ‘keeper ran across the face of goal to block a volley at the near post.