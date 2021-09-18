Report: Liverpool strike three despite strong Palace display

Summary
-
Patrick Vieira names the same starting XI which beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0
-
Palace start brightly, forcing Alisson Becker into an unorthodox save through Wilfried Zaha
-
The game becomes more even after five minutes, with Vicente Guaita blocking a Jordan Henderson shot well
-
Diogo Jota blazes over the bar from six yards out after a fine Guaita save
-
Sadio Mané strikes into an empty net shortly before half-time to earn Liverpool the lead
-
Half-time: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
-
Vieira brings Jairo Riedewald and Odsonne Edouard into play after an hour
-
Edouard is fed the ball seven yards from goal, but Alisson collects it after the striker takes a touch
-
Liverpool add a second through Mo Salah
-
Michael Olise is brought on to the pitch for the final 10 minutes
-
Naby Keïta adds a third
-
Full-time: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace