Palace Women open season in victory - find out and watch how

Twenty-two minutes in saw another attempt to score from Palace’s Isabella Sibley, but her effort was collected by Lionesses ‘keeper Shae Yañez. Half an hour in, momentum looked to have swung back in the Lionesses’ favour with a few long balls, however Kitching retrieved the ball when required yet again.

As Palace took control back over possession, Hughes struck smoothly just over the bar. Anna Filbey then produced a low effort which passed just beyond the post, leaving the Lionesses under pressure but still level.

Haines supported Sibley by setting the ball up nicely on the edge of the box for an eye-catching strike saved by Yañez. Shortly after, Annabel Blanchard took a free-kick on the edge of the Lionesses’ box but again it was collected by the Lionesses ‘keeper.

The Lionesses took control of the ball as they pushed forward towards the end of the first-half, when a deflected cross landed the ball on top of the Palace net, forcing a corner. The hosts ping the ball in, bouncing it off the Palace bar and out for a goal kick.

Forty-four minutes in, the Lionesses struck from outside the box, but sent it sailing just high of the bar. For the third time is almost as many minutes a long-range shot thwacked the Palace bar and rebounded out, with A long-range shot hit the Palace bar, causing it to rebound out. Anna Filbey followed up and ensured it was cleared just as the game hit half-time.