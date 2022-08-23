Palace Women open season in victory - find out and watch how

Summary
- Eight new players made their Crystal Palace debut
- Palace’s new ‘keeper Fran Kitching made her mark by producing two important saves early on
- The Lionesses jumped to the defense on two occasions within two minutes as Polly Doran and Elise Hughes attempted to score
- Half-time: London City Lionesses 0-0 Crystal Palace
- Forty-nine minutes in, Isabella Sibley puts Palace in front with a poacher’s finish
- Chloe Peplow attempted a header from a high cross but it was saved by the Lionesses’ keeper
- The Lionesses head the ball into Palace’s box but hit the post
- The home team were on track to score late on, but Annabel Johnson intercepts the effort with a slide tackle
- Full-time: London City Lionesses 0-1 Crystal Palace
The 2022/23 season kick-started with Palace Women on the road to face London City Lionesses at Princes Park stadium. After a summer of 15 new signings, eight players made their Palace debut and got off to a strong start: beating their local opponents 0-1.
In the first 13 minutes, the Lionesses managed a few attempts on goal, however Palace ‘keeper, Fran Kitching, saved well each time.
Palace too had multiple attacks early in the first-half. Breaking quickly, Polly Doran produced a low strike blocked by the home defence and, two minutes later, a similarly fast counter saw Elise Hughes’ shot also denied. A minute later, Coral Haines showed off a curling shot but it went just wide of the Lionesses’ post. This was by far Palace’s brightest spell of the game so far.