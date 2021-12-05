Report: Palace slip to late Old Trafford defeat

Summary
-
Gallagher slides in to force the ball behind as Ronaldo looked set to pull the trigger.
-
Fred’s shot looks goalbound, but Tomkins gets in bravely to block
-
Ayew shoots from distance, but De Gea watches it wide.
-
HT: Man Utd 0-0 Palace
-
Kouyaté heads over from Gallagher’s whipped-in free-kick
-
Telles' free-kick clips the top of the crossbar from the angle.
-
Ayew fires inches wide from the angle.
-
Fred gives Man Utd the lead, curling a first-time effort past Guaita.
-
FT: Man Utd 1-0 Palace
It was a tough opening period for the Eagles as a resurgent Man Utd, roared on by a crowd buoyed by the arrival of Ralf Rangnick in the dugout, pressed high. The hosts dominated much of the early possession, and Alex Telles registered the first effort on goal with a rasping drive wide after just a couple of minutes.
Palace’s defensive shape was resilient however, helped in no small part by the tireless efforts of Conor Gallagher and Cheikhou Kouyaté in midfield. Marcus Rashford broke forwards and slid the ball across the area towards Cristiano Ronaldo, but Gallagher arrived just in time to force it behind as he was about to pull the trigger.