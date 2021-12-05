Report: Palace slip to late Old Trafford defeat

The visitors threat on the break was always present, and the slightest mistake in the United midfield would see yellow shirts pouring forwards. Chief among them was Wilfried Zaha, almost finding Christian Benteke in the area before the flag was raised for offside

Man Utd’s full-backs were a major source of creativity for the home side. Diogo Dalot crossed well towards Ronaldo, the ball falling to Jadon Sancho. His pass found Fred on the edge of the area, whose goalbound effort was blocked bravely by James Tomkins. It looked for all the world like Guaita was beaten.

Ronaldo was a constant threat for United, nodding down for Bruno Fernandes to force a smart save from Guaita.

Palace found a foothold in the game as half-time approached. Zaha and Ayew switched sides, with the former finding space on the right. Drifting inside, he found Ayew in a more central position; the Ghanaian shot from distance, but David de Gea watched it past the base of the post.

Goalless at half-time, but a reminder of the Eagles’ potency on the break.