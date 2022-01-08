Report: Olise inspires Palace to stunning Millwall comeback

Summary

Eze and Olise start in an attacking Palace lineup, with Academy products Rak-Sakyi and Wells-Morrison on the bench.

Afobe misses the first big chance, firing high from just six yards out.

Afobe pounces on a defensive mix-up to open the scoring for Millwall.

Schlupp stings the palms of Long, before Gallagher fires just wide.

HT: Millwall 1-0 Palace

Olise equalises from the restart with a sumptuous curling effort.

The Frenchman comes agonizingly close to a second, clipping the inside of the post.

To cap a period of stunning attacking endeavour, Olise clips across for Mateta to nod home.

Palace hold firm under pressure to make it to the fourth round.

FT: Millwall 1-2 Palace

Almost exactly 100 years since the two first met in this competition, Palace and Millwall emerged to a wall of noise from all four corners of the ground. The travelling fans were making themselves heard above the cacophony from the Dockers Stand, as the rain came crashing down from the grey south London skies.

The visitors started well, hoping to take the sting out of the game with sustained possession as Millwall chased for every lost cause.

But on the break the home side were deadly. Benik Afobe was at the centre of the action, skewing high and wide from six yards out after finding space for the low cross.

He was given a chance to make amends shortly after, and this time he made no mistake. Pressing high, the Millwall attackers pounced on a mix-up between Jack Butland and his defence, and the goal was left gaping for Afobe to tap home.

Palace looked out of sorts, but they tried to respond. Jeff Schlupp came closest, a stinging drive from the edge of the area forcing a two-fisted save from George Long in the Millwall goal. Moments later, a rasping drive from Conor Gallagher whisked inches past from the far post.