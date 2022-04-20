Report: Newcastle frustrate Eagles at St. James' Park

Summary:
- Vieira makes five changes to his lineup, including starts for Gallagher, Edouard and Olise.
- Kouyaté makes a crucial intervention early on to prevent Almirón opening the scoring.
- Almirón opens the scoring with a finely taken finish on the break.
- Edouard tests Dubravka, but can’t generate enough power to beat the Newcastle ‘keeper.
- HT: Newcastle 1-0 Palace
- Zaha pulls his shot narrowly wide after good Palace pressure to win possession.
- Mateta heads over the crossbar from McArthur's floated cross.
- Edouard heads into Dubravka's gloves as Palace pile on the pressure.
- FT: Newcastle 1-0 Palace
Still basking in the honeymoon period of their recent takeover, Newcastle are not an easy side to face and never more so than at St James’ Park, where the black and white flags twirled confidently as the players emerged before kick-off.
Nestled in the upper tier were the travelling faithful from south London, who refused to be condemned to being ‘out of sight, out of mind’; their support for the Eagles could be heard pitchside as the game got underway.