Report: Newcastle frustrate Eagles at St. James' Park

The visitors started confidently, Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen caressing the ball around the back in a manner Palace fans have come to expect this season. Their pressing was once again causing problems, and Wilfried Zaha cut out an Allan Saint-Maximin pass early on that very nearly allowed him in on goal

But with the roar of the Gallowgate behind them, Newcastle soon grew into the match. They created the first real chance, too – and would have been ahead were it not for a vital defensive intervention from Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Joelinton found Miguel Almirón on the edge of the area and his first touch saw him through on goal, but in came Kouyaté to bundle the ball behind.

The pressure was growing however, and despite Palace’s obvious threat on the counter it was Newcastle who looked the more threatening in the early exchanges.

It paid off shortly after the half-hour mark. It was a fine goal on the break, as Almirón latched onto an audacious volleyed pass and brought the ball under control; he raced into the area and steered it into the top corner.

Palace had opportunities to draw level before half-time, most notably when Odsonne Edouard latched onto a loose pass by Joelinton on the edge of the Newcastle area, but couldn’t get the requisite power on the shot to trouble Martin Dúbravka in goal.