Report: Zaha scores stunner as Norwich deny Palace victory

Much had been made of Norwich’s impressive form coming into the match, and their newfound confidence was evident straight away; for Palace, it was the worst possible start.

With their first foray over the halfway line Milot Rashica raced forwards, chipping the ball inside to Adam Idah. His first touch set the ball back to Teemu Pukki, who struck a precise effort on the half-volley that hit the inside of the post on its way in.

Palace prodded and probed but failed to create any real openings in the early period, Wilfried Zaha going closest when he fired wide after being found by Michael Olise’s excellent pass.