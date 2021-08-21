Palace and Brentford share spoils in fiery encounter

-
Gallagher and Andersen make their full Palace debuts in front of a raucous home crowd.
-
Gallagher hits the bar after just seven minutes, played through by Zaha.
-
Schlupp creates space on the right before finding Gallagher, whose shot is saved.
-
Mbeumo’s curling free-kick clips the top of the crossbar.
-
HT: Palace 0-0 Brentford
-
Toney finds space twice in the area, but fails to convert with his head.
-
Benteke heads overr after rising highest to meet Ward's cross.
-
Ayew volleys over from the angle.
-
FT: Palace 0-0 Brentford
The atmosphere that met the Eagles as they emerged was an assault on the senses: a teaming sea of red and blue on all four sides, flags flying high, the sound of thousands of straining voices on song once again. ‘Glad All Over’ was belted out by the Holmesdale with a hungry intensity that was 18-months in the making.
The three newest additions to the side were welcomed in raucous fashion, Conor Gallagher making his bow in a Palace shirt while Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen greeted the home fans for the first time.