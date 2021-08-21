Palace and Brentford share spoils in fiery encounter

It was very nearly the fast start the hosts had craved. After Tyrick Mitchell’s tenacious work to win the ball back in midfield, Wilfried Zaha looked up and played a defence splitting pass to Gallagher, advancing from deep.

The midfielder’s first touch took him into the penalty area, where he unleashed a powerful effort from the angle only to see it cannon off the crossbar and across the face of goal.

Palace looked dangerous going forwards. Under the attention of three Brentford defenders on the halfway line, Jeffrey Schlupp did well to turn and race towards goal. Zaha found Gallagher once again, but his attempt to guide the ball into the path of Christian Benteke was cut out by the goalkeeper.

The visitors were struggling to hold onto the ball, and had to try and make their forays forward count. Their first real chance to do so came 20 minutes in, when Kristoffer Ajer was found in the six-yard box before the ball was scrambled away.

Just before half-time they came even closer, with Bryan Mbeumo’s curling free-kick clipping the top of the crossbar on its way over the top.