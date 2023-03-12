Report: Haines downs Sheffield United again at Bramall Lane

Summary

Two changes to Palace's XI this week, with Aimee Everett and Elise Hughes starting

Palace create numerous first-half chances to score

Sheffield United hit the post through Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

Defences on top from both teams

The Blades finish the half stronger but Palace

HT: Sheffield United 0-0 Palace

Haines opens the scoring in the 56th minute following a cut-back from Annabel Blanchard

Hollie Olding comes close to doubling Palace's lead

Sheffield ramp up their attack in the last 10 minutes of the game but Palace hold firm

FT: Sheffield United 0-1 Palace

In a match both broadcast live on the FA Player and being played in the illustrious surroundings of Bramall Lane, Palace Women more than rose to the occasion.

After a successful win against Sheffield United at home just two weeks ago, the Eagles travelled to Sheffield in hope of securing a third win in their last four Women's Championship fixtures.

Their line-up this week included two changes, with defender Aimee Everett and forward Elise Hughes making the starting XI, both part of a collectively calm and collected approach to the match.

Right from the opening exchanges, Palace were on top, find pockets of space and retaining the ball well. Hollie Olding made one particularly positive dart towards goal early on, but as she approached the box, the ball was swiftly intercepted by Sheffield United.

The two teams then exchanged early shooting opportunities - Molly Sharpe's effort from the edge of the area for Palace blocked, before a home forward sliced an effort across the Palace goalmouth.

Sharpe and Olding were involved once more for Palace's second opportunity, the former finding the latter near to the goal, but her effort was blocked.

A frantic opening 20 minutes saw Sheffield United hit the post soon after through Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, but there were to be chances at both ends as Sharpe almost played strike partner Hughes in on goal, only to be denied by a last-ditch challenge.

Palace continued to enjoy consistent possession of the ball and threatened as Annabel Blanchard had two back-to-back efforts on goal, both prevented by Sheffield United blocks.

And it was the hosts who finished the first-half the stronger as they appeared to burst through on goal, only for a remarkable defensive display - with a series of several blocks from Palace's defenders and one sharp reflex save from 'keeper Fran Kitching - preventing the hosts from opening the scoring.

Heading into half-time at 0-0, the Eagles were looking dangerous in attack and solid in defence, and were ready to carry that on after the break.