Report: Zaha caps sensational Southampton fightback in final moments

Summary
- Patrick Vieira makes one change from the Leeds clash - starting Jeffrey Schlupp, with Wilfried Zaha on the bench
- Southampton take the lead after 10 minutes when Oriol Romeu heads in from a corner
- The game remains well-matched, with Palace enjoying the greater chances after conceding
- The south Londoners push high and in numbers when attacking, and enter half-time as the dominant team despite the scoreline
- Half-time: Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Palace emerge well for the second-half, with Schlupp denied a goal from close range by Jan Bednarek
- Eze pulls Palace level on the hour-mark, striking a half-volley past Fraser Forster with precision
- Zaha takes to the field in the 64th-minute, with Southampton making a double attacking change as both teams pursue victory; Michael Olise comes on 10 minutes later
- The game settles somewhat after 80 minutes of high-intensity play
- With moments left Zaha strikes from the edge of the box to seal a memorable Palace win
- Full-time: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace