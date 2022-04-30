Report: Zaha caps sensational Southampton fightback in final moments

Patrick Vieira was immediately vindicated for his pre-match prediction of two teams who would “try to play high on the field and try to put pressure on the opposition” when Crystal Palace faced Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

This game, seen by some outside the two clubs as low-stakes, began fast, with both teams moving with intent on and off the ball and carrying possession the length of the pitch in moments.

Vieira’s other prediction was that James Ward-Prowse would provide his usual threat from set pieces, which the game’s first 10 minutes also confirmed. The Palace manager called Ward-Prowse “one of the best in Europe” at dead balls, and before long the midfielder had bagged an assist from a corner earned by one of his free-kicks.

Ward-Prowse whipped a close free-kick into touch via Joel Ward and, from the resulting corner, found Oriol Romeu in the box, with the towering Spaniard heading in off the crossbar.