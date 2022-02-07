Skip navigation
Report: Banks scores stunner in U23s win v Spurs

Match reports
1
Devine 18'
4
Banks 1' 17'
Kirby 52'
Rak-Sakyi 69'

Scott Banks scored twice as Palace Under-23s beat Tottenham Hotspur to make it six straight away games without defeat in north London.

Summary:

  • Adaramola starts after making his debut v Hartlepool at the weekend.
  • Banks opens the scoring within the first minute with an excellent finish from close-range.
  • Banks gets his second, a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box.
  • Spurs immediately pull one back through Devine.
  • HT: Spurs 1-2 Palace
  • Rak-Sakyi sets up Banks on the edge of the area, but he fires over.
  • Kirby makes it three after a wonderful piece of skill from Rak-Sakyi.
  • Another sumptuous free-kick from Banks hits the underside of the bar, and Rak-Sakyi taps home.
  • FT: Spurs 1-4 Palace

As has so often been seen this season, Palace started at a blistering pace, chasing the ball down from kick-off. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi looked to force his way into the area and was dispossessed; Wells-Morrison quickly stepped in and won the ball back, laying off for Scott Banks to fire the visitors’ into the lead within the first 60-seconds.

The Eagles were on top, looking dangerous when they broke forwards and dealing well with Spurs’ attacking threat. Soon enough, they had doubled their lead – and it came in spectacular fashion.

Banks’ free-kick prowess is well established by now, including a stunning effort for the first-team against Reading during pre-season, but even so it looked to be a challenge to get the ball up and down from the edge of the area with the obstacle of a healthy Spurs wall to contend with.

Unperturbed, Banks stepped up and whipped the ball towards the top corner, clipping off the inside of the post on its way in.

Within seconds, however, Spurs were back in the game, Dane Scarlett setting up Alfie Devine to slot home and bring the scores to within one. It sparked a revival from the hosts, who began to control the ball in midfield; their best spell of the match was almost rewarded with an equaliser when J’Neil Bennett hit the outside of the post.

Palace were still threatening. Some excellent centre-forward play from John-Kymani Gordon brought them forwards, holding the ball up and taking on his man before laying off to David Boateng, whose cross was headed onto the top of the crossbar by Gordon. At the other end, Max Robson’s header was too weak to trouble Joe Whitworth.

After the break the visitors were on top once again. Banks could have completed his hattrick when he was set-up by Rak-Sakyi only to fire over the crossbar from eighteen-yards out.

The two-goal cushion was restored soon enough. Once again Rak-Sakyi was the provider, turning away from his man brilliantly to slip Nya Kirby in on the edge of the area; his shot was too powerful for Oluwayemi to keep out.

Banks was searching for his third, and was desperately unlucky not to get it with another stunning dead ball effort. After Gordon was fouled on the edge of the area, the Scotsman stepped up and curled an effort on to the underside of the crossbar, leaving Rak-Sakyi ready to tap home the fourth.

As the clock ticked down and Palace protected their lead, Spurs became increasingly restless. Frustrations boiled over, and Fagan-Walcott was shown a red card for lashing out at Victor Akinwale late on.

It meant - despite a bruising encounter - it was a relatively comfortable final few moments for the young Eagles, who claimed a deserved three points.

Spurs: Oluwayemi (GK), Lusala, Lavinier, Craig, Muir, Fagan-Walcott, Bennett, Robson (Kyermaten, 73), Scarlett (Williams, 73), Devine, Santiago.

Subs not used: Lo-Tutala (GK), Dorrington, Bryan-Waugh.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), D. Boateng (Phillips, 64), Quick, Watson, Adaramola, Wells-Morrison, M. Boateng, Kirby, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon (Akinwale, 83), Banks (Omilabu,74).

Subs not used: Goodman (GK), Steele.

