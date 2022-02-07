Report: Banks scores stunner in U23s win v Spurs

Summary:

Adaramola starts after making his debut v Hartlepool at the weekend.

Banks opens the scoring within the first minute with an excellent finish from close-range.

Banks gets his second, a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box.

Spurs immediately pull one back through Devine.

HT: Spurs 1-2 Palace

Rak-Sakyi sets up Banks on the edge of the area, but he fires over.

Kirby makes it three after a wonderful piece of skill from Rak-Sakyi.

Another sumptuous free-kick from Banks hits the underside of the bar, and Rak-Sakyi taps home.

FT: Spurs 1-4 Palace

As has so often been seen this season, Palace started at a blistering pace, chasing the ball down from kick-off. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi looked to force his way into the area and was dispossessed; Wells-Morrison quickly stepped in and won the ball back, laying off for Scott Banks to fire the visitors’ into the lead within the first 60-seconds.

The Eagles were on top, looking dangerous when they broke forwards and dealing well with Spurs’ attacking threat. Soon enough, they had doubled their lead – and it came in spectacular fashion.

Banks’ free-kick prowess is well established by now, including a stunning effort for the first-team against Reading during pre-season, but even so it looked to be a challenge to get the ball up and down from the edge of the area with the obstacle of a healthy Spurs wall to contend with.