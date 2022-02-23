Report: Clinical Palace stun Watford in style

Summary
- Patrick Vieira makes four changes to his lineup, naming Marc Guéhi as captain for the first time
- Palace take the lead after 15 minutes through a deflected Jean-Philippe Mateta shot within the box
- Watford pull level almost immediately when Moussa Sissoko heads in a corner
- The south Londoners enjoy a dominant spell before half-time, with Tyrick Mitchell feeding a succession of crosses
- Conor Gallagher makes the most of this period, sublimely controlling a Mitchell pass and firing past Ben Foster
- Half-time: Watford 1-2 Crystal Palace
- Mateta passes across the face of goal but cannot find a teammate; the only chance in a quiet start to the second-half
- Emmanuel Dennis misses a pair of half-chances as Watford search for an equaliser
- Vieira brings on Jordan Ayew and James McArthur to shore up Palace’s pragmatic defensive efforts
- Zaha makes it three in the 85th-minute to ensure a well-deserved win
- Three becomes four through Zaha again, the winger this time rifling into the far corner from 20 yards
- Full-time: Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace