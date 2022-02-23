Report: Clinical Palace stun Watford in style

Perhaps unsurprisingly the early stages of this game consisted of Palace holding the ball between Watford’s box and the halfway line, with Roy Hodgson’s side appearing keen to strike on the break.

It was a battle between one side hungry for the ball and another looking to nullify options in possession by sitting in a solid 4-4-2, switching play swiftly when possible.

Palace’s approach almost won-out first, but more through happenstance than curation; the Hornets’ Hassane Kamara chaotically turning behind as Conor Gallagher rushed on to a poorly-handled cross.

But the visitors did take the lead before long, and did so through fittingly attractive means. Michael Olise glanced a first-time pass with remarkable awareness and Gallagher carried it down the wing before squaring across the box.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was fastest to collect the ball following a soft Watford clearance. The Frenchman span and struck goal-bound, thwacking Kiko Femenía in the process and wrong-footing Ben Foster to secure the advantage.