Palace U18s bag consecutive midlands wins with West Brom triumph

Summary

Rob Quinn named an unchanged side from the team that beat Aston Villa last week.

West Brom’s early pressure created two chances comfortably saved by Jackson Izquierdo.

Adler Nascimento netted a beautiful team goal to put Palace ahead in 16th minute.

Joe Gibbard took advantage of a mix up at the back for West Brom and put the young Eagles 2-0 up in the 32nd minute.

Half-time: West Brom 0-2 Crystal Palace

Palace were in complete control in the second-half, enjoying a lot of the ball.

Kphora came close to adding a third, hitting the outside of the woodwork from a tight angle.

Dixon finished from close range to score Palace’s third with 10 minutes remaining.

Full-time: West Brom 0-3 Crystal Palace

A week on from their comprehensive 4-0 win away at Aston Villa, Crystal Palace Under-18s were in the west midlands again for the second away game of the season, this time against West Bromwich Albion.

Rob Quinn named an unchanged lineup a week after the Villa victory but it was the home side who started fastest, pressing the young Eagles high and creating a couple of chances which were either defended well or saved by Jackson Izquierdo.

Despite early pressure from the Baggies, an outstanding passing sequence from Palace ended with Nascimento finishing a Hindolo Mustapha drag-back in the box to put the visitors ahead a quarter of an hour into the game.

Just as the game reached a quiet phase with limited chances, West Brom’s defence and goalkeeper failed to clear a long ball, allowing Gibbard to take advantage and give Palace a 2-0 lead.

The south Londoners looked comfortable and deservedly had a two-goal cushion at the break. Returning for the second-half, the home side looked to press early and cut their disadvantage but the Eagles expertly played through the press with Mustapha threading a ball into Dixon who narrowly shot wide.

Despite West Brom’s best effort Palace were very comfortable passing the ball around and catching the home side in transition. This time it was Nascimento who managed to beat his man and the ‘keeper with a trick on the byline, but unfortunately he was unable to keep the ball on the pitch as Palace looked to extend their lead.

Moments later, another big chance came for Palace. Williams picked up the ball and whipped in an excellent cross to the back post, but Kphora could only manage to hit the outside of the woodwork from a tight angle.

The Palace pressure was finally rewarded with 10 minutes to go. Nascimento did very well to spot Williams on the overlap – a weapon used effectively all game – and his cross found Dixon, who gave Palace a 3-0 lead.

Despite West Brom’s best efforts Quinn’s side comfortably saw out the rest of the game to make it two wins in a row in the west midlands.

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kphora (Cardines 87), Jemide, Grante, Williams, Gibbard (Austin 84), Hindolo, Bell, Nascimento (Barton 84), Dixon, Marsh (Socoliche 84).

Subs not used: Eastwood.

West Brom: Hudd, Kirton (Hurlock 56), Humphires, Mfuamba, Phillips, Sumnair, Oliver, Jimoh (Oluwatobi 73), Love, Higgins, Heard.

Subs not used: Cisse.