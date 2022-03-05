Report: Bright first-half sees Palace dominate Wolves in convincing win

Summary
- Patrick Vieira makes three changes to the starting XI from Palace’s last league game
- Palace start brightly, creating several promising chances in the first few minutes
- The south Londoners take the lead when Jean-Philippe Mateta strikes close to goal at the second attempt
- Palace double their advantage when Jeffrey Schlupp wins a penalty Wilfried Zaha converts well
- Michael Olise carves-out space for a dipping shot towards the near post, but José Sá blocks it athletically
- Half-time: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Crystal Palace
- Wolves return for the second-half looking brighter, but are unable to break-down Palace’s organised backline
- The second-half is a much tighter affair, with Palace defending well and Wolves, although pushing than before, struggling to create
- Full-time: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Crystal Palace