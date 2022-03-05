Report: Bright first-half sees Palace dominate Wolves in convincing win

Looking to add to their three-game unbeaten run on the road to high-flying but out of form Wolves, Palace began their afternoon at Molineux brightly. Jean-Philippe Mateta caused trouble with Wilfried Zaha as the pair worked the sun-splashed flank on the left, driving at Wolves’ back five and cutting through on several occasions in the first few minutes.

None of these chances were clear enough to seriously unnerve Bruno Lage’s side, but they set out Palace’s stall as the liveliest team of the opening exchanges.

Opportunities began to improve after five minutes, with a Mateta header going direct into José Sá’s midriff and Jeffrey Schlupp dragging a shot narrowly wide from 12 yards.

Having weathered an immediate spell of pressure over the first 10 minutes, Wolves began to find the confidence to play their game more freely, building slick passing moves and trying to carve their way through a resolute back four.