Report & Highlights: Palace strike Boro for six in stunning second-half

With the September international break drawing to a close, domestic football returned and Palace Under-21s began their Premier League Cup campaign against Middlesbrough.

Head coach Darren Powell made five changes to the side, with Joe Whitworth, Jadan Raymond, Franco Umeh, Roshaun Mathurin and Hindolo Mustapha all coming into the starting XI.

Chances were few and far between for both sides early on in the first half. Isaac Fletcher saw an attempt go just wide of the mark early on, while Ademola Ola-Adebomi hit a long-range effort just over the bar.

Umeh threatened from a breakaway, as did fellow winger Roshaun Mathurin, though Palace were almost undone at the other end if it wasn’t for a last-ditch sliding challenge from Joe Sheridan to deny Sam Collins.

It looked as though the two sides were going to head into the break level, though Palace managed to find a breakthrough on the stroke of half-time through new summer signing Justin Devenny.

A defensive header from Sheridan found Ola-Adebomi near the centre circle. The Palace No. 9 slipped in Umeh on the break and the winger’s effort struck the base of the post and rebounded perfectly into the path of Devenny to rifle home the opening goal of the match.