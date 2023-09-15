Report & Highlights: Palace strike Boro for six in stunning second-half

Summary
Powell makes five changes to the side
Chances are few and far between in the first-half
Fletcher fires narrowly wide 13 minutes in for Boro
Ola-Adebomi hits one from distance over the bar 20 minutes in
Devenny puts Palace ahead on the stroke of half-time
HT: Boro 0-1 Palace
Ola-Adebomi doubled Palace’s lead shortly after half-time
Boro pulled one back before the hour-mark through Kavanagh
Boro equalised with a stunning Kavanagh strike 63 minutes in
Mathurin responded and reclaimed the lead with a stunning strike four minutes later
He got Palace’s fourth a minute later
Ola-Adebomi got his brace and Palace’s fifth in the 78th minute
Captain Grehan headed home the sixth three minutes later to complete the scoring
FT: Boro 2-6 Palace