Palace Women back to winning ways with victory over Charlton

Both sides came out unchanged for the second-half. The home team made the best start just a minute after returning when Roe’s strike from 25 yards sailed just over the bar.
Palace responded straight away with Haines nearly doubling their lead, but her half volley shot was gathered by Charlton 'keeper Eartha Cumings.
The Eagles enjoyed a run of brilliant chances with Cumings clearing Haines’ header off the line and then blocking Molly Sharpe’s superb one-on-one shot to prevent Palace from doubling the lead.
The Addicks dominated late in the match's closing stages, pushing Palace to get an equaliser. Forward Katie Robinson almost succeeded, however outstanding keeping by Emily Orman denied her opportunities.
The full-time whistle blew shortly after, and the Eagles picked up their second win in four to bolster their league standing. They are now level on points with third-place Durham and five behind Bristol City in second with three games remaining.
Next up Palace look to build on their momentum as they host Blackburn Rovers Ladies at home.
Charlton: Cumings, Filbey, Follis (Robinson 53), Hughes, Roche, Rutherford, Roe, Godfrey, Heuchan (Quirk 53), Fox, Ross.
Subs not used: Negri, Jane, Olding, Sampson, King, Sulola, Wynne.
Crystal Palace: Orman, Johnson, Pearse, Waldie, Everett, Barton, Silbey (Coombs 87), Haines (Baptiste 68), Mclean, Hennessy (Farrow 68), Sharpe.
Subs not used: Smith, Nicol.