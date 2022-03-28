Skip navigation
Palace Women back to winning ways with victory over Charlton

Match reports
0
1
Haines 23'

With victory in the south London derby Crystal Palace Women picked up three important points and moved above Charlton Athletic to sit fourth in the Women’s Championship.

It was Charlton who had the first real opportunity of the game through Bethan Roe, who beat two Palace defenders and crossed through to Lois Heuchan whose header went over the bar.

Nothing could separate the two teams until a wonder strike from Coral Haines gave the Eagles the lead. Haines received the ball from outside the box and buried it into the top of the net. This would prove to be a goal worthy of winning the game.

Charlton nearly levelled the scoreline just six minutes before half-time, however, with Roche’s corner hitting the bar, bouncing back into the box and being cleared by the Palace defence.

The visitors went into the first-half a goal up over their rivals with Charlton needing to bounce back.

Both sides came out unchanged for the second-half. The home team made the best start just a minute after returning when Roe’s strike from 25 yards sailed just over the bar.

Palace responded straight away with Haines nearly doubling their lead, but her half volley shot was gathered by Charlton 'keeper Eartha Cumings.

The Eagles enjoyed a run of brilliant chances with Cumings clearing Haines’ header off the line and then blocking Molly Sharpe’s superb one-on-one shot to prevent Palace from doubling the lead.

The Addicks dominated late in the match's closing stages, pushing Palace to get an equaliser. Forward Katie Robinson almost succeeded, however outstanding keeping by Emily Orman denied her opportunities.

The full-time whistle blew shortly after, and the Eagles picked up their second win in four to bolster their league standing. They are now level on points with third-place Durham and five behind Bristol City in second with three games remaining.

Next up Palace look to build on their momentum as they host Blackburn Rovers Ladies at home. For tickets please click here.

Charlton: Cumings, Filbey, Follis (Robinson 53), Hughes, Roche, Rutherford, Roe, Godfrey, Heuchan (Quirk 53), Fox, Ross.

Subs not used: Negri, Jane, Olding, Sampson, King, Sulola, Wynne.

Crystal Palace: Orman, Johnson, Pearse, Waldie, Everett, Barton, Silbey (Coombs 87), Haines (Baptiste 68), Mclean, Hennessy (Farrow 68), Sharpe.

Subs not used: Smith, Nicol.

