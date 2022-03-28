Palace Women back to winning ways with victory over Charlton

It was Charlton who had the first real opportunity of the game through Bethan Roe, who beat two Palace defenders and crossed through to Lois Heuchan whose header went over the bar.

Nothing could separate the two teams until a wonder strike from Coral Haines gave the Eagles the lead. Haines received the ball from outside the box and buried it into the top of the net. This would prove to be a goal worthy of winning the game.

Charlton nearly levelled the scoreline just six minutes before half-time, however, with Roche’s corner hitting the bar, bouncing back into the box and being cleared by the Palace defence.

The visitors went into the first-half a goal up over their rivals with Charlton needing to bounce back.